NEWPORT—It was an all-important district win, but Tuesday night’s victory over the South Doyle Lady Cherokees might have been one of the more frustrating wins in Jeremy Byrd’s coaching career.
The Cocke County High Lady Red pulled out a 42-37 victory over District 2-AAA rival South Doyle, putting them at a 1-0 standing to open league play for the year. While the win is great in the end, the way it came doesn’t quite sit well with the Lady Red’s head man.
“Easily the most frustrated I’ve been with a win,” Byrd said. “We struggled in so many areas tonight, but worst of all we struggled to play for each other. That was my message at the end of the game. I didn’t want to take anything from the win, but there were many things we have to improve on from a performance like this.”
Cocke County (5-2, 1-0 District 2-AAA) settled for outside shots most of the night, much to the ire of Byrd. Once the Lady Red began working the ball into the paint and scoring on the low block, they were able to get the baskets needed to hold off a late charge from South Doyle.
“We had been a selfless team up until tonight,” Byrd said. “It wasn’t that we had girls trying to score all the points or thinking they had to do it all. Our selfishness, tonight, came from worrying about outside interference, and we have to be better at blocking that out and playing our game.”
Sydney Clevenger led the Lady Red in scoring with a co-game-high 17 points. South Doyle’s Terryanne Griffin also had 17, as she put up nine in the fourth to lead the Lady Cherokees’ late rally.
Turnovers were still an issue for the Lady Red, but were offset by the turnovers they forced on the defensive end. While it’s still an area of concern, it’s one Byrd understands is a byproduct of such a young group that will undergo growing pains as the years pass.
“All I know is to attribute our struggles tonight to age,” Byrd said. “It’s certainly not inexperience, because these girls have played enough basketball over the years to know better than to make some of the mistakes they made.”
The Lady Red held the opening lead with a 6-0 advantage after back-to-back 3-point baskets from Sydney Clevenger and Gracie Gregg. South Doyle would have an answer, though. The Lady Cherokees brought the fight back behind Isabella McAnally to take a 13-10 lead late in the first, as they still held a 13-12 lead going into the second quarter.
McAnally had eight points in the first quarter, but was held scoreless in the second and picked up her third foul before the half. She picked up her fourth foul early in the second half and didn’t score for the rest of the night.
“I thought (South Doyle’s) primary objective was to get (McAnally) the ball in the high post and let her create offense,” Byrd said. “Fortunately for us she got in foul trouble and had to sit a lot. If she didn’t get in foul trouble I’m not sure we would’ve still been ahead going into the fourth quarter.”
CCHS bounced back in the second period, though, as they held the Lady Cherokees to just three points in the frame to take a 22-16 lead into the half. Heavan Baxter led the Lady Red at the half with eight points, and four in the second quarter on a pair of buckets in the paint to push Cocke County ahead by the break.
The Lady Red continued to stifle South Doyle on the defensive end, as they pushed their lead to double digits with a 10-point, 30-20 lead with less than four minutes left in the third quarter. But South Doyle answered back with four unanswered to cut the deficit to a more manageable margin at 30-24 going into the fourth.
South Doyle mounted a charge in the fourth, putting up their best scoring quarter of the night with 17 points, but couldn’t come up with the stops they needed to pull out the comeback. CCHS didn’t score much in the fourth, but getting to the basket more allowed them to do enough to stay ahead.
The 12 points the Lady Red put up in the fourth were just enough to hold off the Lady Cherokees for the five point victory.
“We were fortunate tonight, to be honest,” Byrd said. “We’ve got some things we have to improve on in a hurry. Luckily we’ve got a couple of days of practice before our next game, so we’ll work on correcting those issues.”
The Lady Red will look to get off to a 2-0 start in league play on Friday as they travel to Sevier County. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Sevier County High School.
