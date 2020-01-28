NEWPORT—The Cocke County Elementary Basketball Tournament is officially underway.
Night one of the annual tournament brought a mixed bag of outings. Both first-round matchups between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds were settled by wide margins, while the only quarterfinal matchup of the night had to be settled in overtime.
In the end, both No. 8 seeds advanced to the quarterfinal round, and the No. 5 seed Del Rio Lady Trojans came out on top in a thrilling finish to the night against the No. 4 Cosby Lady Eagles.
The Northwest Lady Patriots and Del Rio Trojans were the winning first-round teams of the night. Both will advance to play the No. 1 seed in their respective brackets in the final night of quarterfinal matchups on Thursday.
No. 5 DEL RIO 37, No. 4 COSBY 34 — OT (GIRLS)
Where night one of the tournament lacked excitement in its first two games, the Cosby Lady Eagles and Del Rio Lady Trojans more than made up for it in the nightcap.
Overtime would decide who would be first to punch their ticket to the girls’ semifinals, which Del Rio was the benefactor of in a 37-34 thriller. With the victory, the Lady Trojans will advance to the 5 p.m. semifinal matchup, and will await the winner of No. 1 seed Bridgeport and No. 8 seed Northwest.
Hannah Strange led Del Rio in scoring with eight points. Cosby was led by a pair in double figures, as Shylee Weeks had a game-high 15 and Kylee Cornwell added 10.
Points were hard to come by for both teams in the first half.
Del Rio had the game’s opening score, but then surrendered an 8-0 run that lasted until the end of the period. Cosby led 8-3 going into the second, but its lead wouldn’t hold.
The Lady Trojans ramped up the pressure on defense, forcing Cosby into a number of turnovers. Del Rio turned the Lady Eagles’ miscues into scores on the other end to take a 12-11 lead late in the half, but Cosby would answer.
Kadie Hurley connected on a shot late in the half to give the Lady Eagles a 14-12 lead at the break.
Del Rio immediately tied the game to start the second half, but gave up a 6-0 run to allow the Lady Eagles to lead 20-14 in the final half of the third quarter. Cosby was able to slightly extend its lead before the third quarter finished, taking a 25-17 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Trojans twice cut the deficit to six early in the fourth. Cosby had an answer both times.
The Lady Eagles were able to push their lead to nine with just over two minutes remaining, leading 31-22 and leaving Del Rio with a tough challenge to fight back from. However, after a pair of Cosby starters fouled out, that task got a little easier.
Del Rio cut the lead to four with just over a minute remaining, setting up Swanger to go coast-to-coast to cut it to two with 15 seconds remaining. Cosby turned the ball over again with less than 10 seconds left, giving the Lady Trojans a shot at the tie or the win.
Sierra Fisher was fouled while shooting on the out of bounds play, and went to the line to sink a the free-throws Del Rio desperately needed to tie the game at 31-all. With neither team able to get a shot off before the final buzzer, the game went into overtime.
Ava Krawczyk gave Cosby the lead to start overtime, but Del Rio would fight back. Swanger gave the Lady Trojans the lead at 34-33 on an and-1 bucket with a minute remaining, but missed the free-throw. Cosby’s Ella Hicks would tie the game on the other end with a free-throw at 34-all.
With shots at the line becoming more and more important, Vanessa Diaz sunk a pair with 54 seconds left to put the Lady Trojans back on top. Cosby got a pair of shots off on the ensuing possession but couldn’t connect on either. Del Rio came up with a steal with nine seconds left and looked to seal the victory.
Fouled on the inbound, Swanger hit one from the line to give the Lady Trojans a three-point lead that would secure the win and send them to the semifinals on Friday night.
DEL RIO (37): Hannah Strange 8, Jessi Swanger 6, Vanessa Diaz 6, Alexis Fleming 5, Sierra Fisher 4, Ella Serpico 3, Harlie Tocholke 2, Ariel Woody 2.
COSBY (34): Shylee Weeks 15, Kylee Cornwell 10, Kadie Hurley 3, Ava Krawczyk 2, Ariel Ottinger 2, Tyra Brooks 1.
No. 8 NORTHWEST 29, No. 9 SMOKY MOUNTAIN 10 (GIRLS)
The Northwest Lady Patriots are through to the quarterfinal round.
After seizing early control of Monday night’s first-round matchup with the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears, the Lady Patriots were able to steadily pull away as the game wore on to secure a 29-10 victory.
With the win, Northwest will advance to face No. 1 seed Bridgeport on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. That matchup will be the night’s third of a four-game slate.
Brook Williams led Northwest in scoring with a game-high 11 points, as six Lady Patriots posted scoring figures in the win. Kylie Forrester and Tessa Clark each co-led the Lady Bears with four points apiece.
Northwest opened the night on an 11-0 run before Clark knocked down a pair of free-throws midway through the second to put the Lady Bears on the board. The Lady Patriots led 6-0 after the first quarter before taking a 14-4 lead into the half.
The Lady Patriots pushed their lead to 20 to start the second half, and followed their scoring with a strong defensive presence to limit Smoky Mountain to a single made basket from the field in the third. As a result, Northwest led 27-6 going into the fourth.
With a 21-point margin both teams began to clear their benches to finish the game. Smoky Mountain scored four in the period to get back within 20 before the final horn sounded, but still saw its season end on Monday night.
NORTHWEST (29): Brook Williams 11, Faith Robinson 5, Jordan Smith 5, Alicia Morales 4, Brionna Moll 2, Jada Lorenzo 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (10): Kylie Forrester 4, Tessa Clark 4, Alexis Kincheloe 2.
No. 8 DEL RIO 56, No. 9 SMOKY MOUNTAIN 27 (BOYS)
A mid-quarter run that began in the first quarter paved the way to victory for the Del Rio Trojans on Monday.
Looking to advance to the quarterfinal round of the Cocke County Elementary Basketball Tournament, the Trojans asserted themselves in a 56-27 victory over No. 9 seed Smoky Mountain in Monday’s first round matchup.
With the win, eighth-seed Del Rio advances to face top seed Parrottsville in the boys’ quarterfinals on Thursday at 8:45 p.m.
The Trojans were led in scoring by a trio of players that reached double figures. Elijah Hembree was the game’s highest scorer with 15. He was followed by teammates Eli Roberts with 14, and C.J. Hopkins with 11. Smoky Mountain was led in scoring by Hunter Hurst with 10 points.
Both teams went back and forth to start the night, but the game began to shift in Del Rio’s favor once Hurst picked up his fourth foul late in the first quarter.
Del Rio led 17-11 after the first period, breaking an 11-all stalemate in the middle of the frame. Once going on top, Del Rio seized control of the game to close the first half.
The Trojans went on a 13-0 run that spanned until the late moments of the second quarter, taking a 24-11 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the half. Smoky Mountain was able to snap its scoreless drought before the halftime buzzer sounded, but still trailed 34-13 at the break.
Del Rio lengthened its lead in the second half, taking a 44-21 lead into the fourth. Both teams traded baskets for most of the third period, but the Trojans were still able to push their advantage to 23 points before heading into the final frame.
The Trojans continued to add to their lead in the fourth, pushing ahead for a near 30-point advantage before going on to finish off the 29-point first-round victory.
DEL RIO (56): Elijah Hembree 15, Eli Roberts 14, C.J. Hopkins 11, Logan Bowlin 8, Kenneth Diaz 4, Zyki Robinson 2, Cody Strange 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (27): Hunter Hurst 10, Christian Walsh 4, Bryer Henderson 3, Levi Webb 3, Jonathan Susalla 3, Levi Reed 2, Stevie Gallagher 2.
WEEKEND CORRECTION: In the weekend edition of the Newport Plain Talk it was noted that the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens and Cosby Lady Eagles tied for third place at the end of the season. That note was incorrect, as Grassy Fork finished alone in third place with no tie. The No. 3 seed Lady Ravens will open their stay at the Cocke County Elementary Basketball Tournament tonight against No. 6 seed Centerview.
