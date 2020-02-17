NEWBERRY, S.C.—The 17th-ranked Tusculum University women's tennis team opened its South Atlantic Conference schedule on Saturday with a 5-2 victory at Newberry College.
The Pioneers (2-1, 1-0 SAC) won the doubles point and the first three singles matches to clinch the win over the Wolves (13-1, 1-1 SAC), who had lost a total of eight team points in their first 13 matches.
In doubles, Julia Lopez and Africa Mota teams for a 6-3 win at flight two over Lucy Spice and Amy Griffiths, while Sarah Primik and Martina Marras earned a 6-3 win at flight three over Lucia Davila and Rebecca Gibbons.
In singles, Primik beat Griffiths 6-3, 6-2 at flight four, and Rory Church held on for a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win over Madison Conwell at flight six as Tusculum went up 3-0. Lopez then delivered the clinching point as she downed Elisa Aguirre 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-3 at flight two for the Pioneers. Mota added an 8-4 pro set win over Spice at flight three for the final point of the day for Tusculum.
The Pioneers return to the road to face Lee on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.
