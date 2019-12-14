The Cocke County High School and Middle School swim team picked up a victory over a trio of Sevier County schools last week.
Picking up eight individual victories, along with three relay wins, Cocke County edged Gatlinburg-Pittman for the win with 146 team points in the event. GP had 137 team points. Pigeon Forge finished with 72 team points and Northview Academy finished with zero points.
Among those who posted multiple victories for Cocke County were Ethan Rush, Rainer Schaeffer-Huff and Morgan Blazer.
Rush won the men’s 200 and 500 meter freestyle events, with a time of 2:35.49 in the 200 meter event, and 7:49.45 in the 500 meter. He also finished second in the 100 meter breaststroke.
Schaeffer-Huff won the men’s 200 meter individual medley with a time of 3:02.72 and 100 meter backstroke by clocking in at 1:22.33. Blazer won the women’s 100 meter butterfly with a time of 1:14.33, and 500 meter freestyle event with a 6:54.03 time.
Hannah Perrigan and Bethelle Rush also added wins in Cocke County’s efforts.
Perrigan was victorious in the women’s 50 meter freestyle with a time of 0:34.43, and rung in a podium finish with second in the 200 meter freestyle. Bethelle Rush won the women’s 100 meter breaststroke with a time of 1:30.75.
Podium finishes played a large role in Cocke County’s victory, as well. Top-3 finishes from Laura Mathers, Derek Driskill, Max Davis, Felicity Brew, Abigail Rush and Chloe Stinnett all helped assure the team would come out on top at the event.
In relay action, Cocke County won three of the five events they entered.
The girls’ team of Blazer, Mathers, Bethelle Rush and Abigail Rush won both the 200 meter medley and 400 meter freestyle relays. The girls’ clocked in their 200 meter time at 2:23.00, and 400 meter time at 4:59.17.
The boys’ team of Schaeffer-Huff, Driskill, Davis and Caleb Whitton won the 200 mater freestyle relay with a time of 2:07.66.
