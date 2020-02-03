HARRIMAN—The weekend brought split results for Newport Grammar, as one team kept its season alive while the other saw it come to an end.
On Saturday the Newport Grammar Warriors and Lady Warriors opened their stay at the TMSSAA Section 2 Class A Tournament being held in Harriman. The Warriors were successful and moved on after a victory over Hancock County, but the Lady Warriors weren’t as fortunate as they fell to Washburn.
The loss brings the Lady Warriors’ season to an end, while the Warriors advance to take on Area 7 champion Oneida. That game will tip off on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. at Harriman High School.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 61, HANCOCK COUNTY 31 (BOYS)
The Newport Grammar Warriors wasted no time getting past Hancock County on Saturday.
The Warriors opened the night strong, building a 20-point right out of the gate en route to a 61-31 victory over the Indians in the first round of the Section 2 Class A Tournament.
Oren Hazelwood led a trio of Warriors in double figures in the victory. Hazelwood finished with a game-high 18 points, while Izaiah Hall poured in 15 and Kyler Hayes added 11. Hancock County was led by Michael Hatfield with 13.
Newport Grammar opened the game with a 29-6 lead after the first period. Hazelwood had 10 points at the end of one, leading the early charge by the Warriors.
The 3-point shot aided NGS in building their large lead early in the game. After burying a pair of shots from behind the arc in the first, the Warriors buried two more in the second to help them take a 46-18 lead into the half.
Newport Grammar’s lead stretched past 30 to start the second half, and never came back below that margin.
The Warriors added to their lead in the third, taking a 59-22 lead into the fourth before going on to close out the 30-point triumph and advance to the quarterfinals.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (61): Oren Hazelwood 18, Izaiah Hall 15, Kyler Hayes 11, Ethan Fine 8, Will Sutton 7, Tucker Hembree 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY (31): Michael Hatfield 13, Brady Swiney 8, Shane Keck 5, Chandler Parson 4, Landin Ferguson 1.
WASHBURN 42, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 18 (GIRLS)
Saturday’s first round matchup with Washburn did not go as the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors had hoped it would.
Instead, the Lady Pirates took down the Lady Warriors in a 42-18 victory, bringing Newport Grammar’s season to an end.
Carsie Ellison still had a game-high 13 points in the Lady Warriors’ final outing of the season. Rylie Nicely led Washburn in scoring with 11 points, while Callie Nicely added 10 more to help secure the victory.
Washburn held a 14-3 lead at the end of the first period, and kept NGS scoreless through the second as it took a 25-3 lead into the half.
Newport Grammar would get some of the deficit back to start the second half, but could never fully recover. Washburn led 31-13 after the third before going on to lock up the 24-point win and move on to the quarterfinals of the Section 2 Class A Tournament.
WASHBURN (42): Rylie Nicely 11, Callie Nicely 10, Saylor Clay 9, Megan Beeler 3, Alysia Lorell 3, Trinaely Atkins 2, Ebony Hill 2, Kylie Nicely 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (18): Carsie Ellison 13, Addison Woods 3, Emersen Smith 2.
