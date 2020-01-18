JELLICO—It’s highly unlikely that Tessa McGaha knew her first-quarter free throw marked the beginning of a 31-0 run.
Although it took Cosby a quarter to find its rhythm, there was no turning back once it did as the Lady Eagles rolled to a 61-21 win over Jellico on Friday night.
McGaha’s foul shot gave Cosby a 9-2 lead after the opening quarter, but the Lady Eagles quickly found their rhythm in the second period. Steals led to quick layups which suddenly built a commanding lead for Cosby (11-9, 5-0 District 2-A), starting when Leia Groat buried a short runner in the paint. And when Kinley Coggins scored on a breakaway layup after a Jellico turnover, Bralyn McGaha followed suit with three of her own with the second one coming in the Lady Blue Devils’ backcourt.
Clearly, Cosby’s first five got the message when head coach Cody Lowe substituted his second five midway through the first quarter.
“They played inspired in the second quarter, you could say,” Lowe said. “The girls know what the standard is and they weren’t playing to it. If we come out like that against a really good team, it’s tough to come back from.”
After knocking down a straightaway 3-pointer, Bralyn McGaha scored through contact on a fast break before going up and under to make it 36-2. Coggins capped the second-quarter onslaught with her 3-pointer which made it a 37-point game at intermission.
In fact, Bralyn McGaha scored all 15 of her points in the second quarter.
“That (second quarter) really set the standard,” Lowe said. “We did a good job defensively, turning them over. That’s the way we’ve got to play.”
Cosby cruised with its comfortable lead in the second half, scoring 11 points in teach of the final two quarters. Gracie Myers, Coggins and Groat each knocked down a 3-pointer in the third quarter as the Lady Eagles took a 50-12 lead to the fourth. Coggins and Groat both scored 9 with Lauren Ford adding 8.
Ford put on a spin move for her first of two field goals in the second quarter, and Myers added to the mounting number of transition baskets for the Lady Eagles.
Tessa McGaha put back a miss for Cosby’s first field goal with 5:39 in the first quarter, and Gracie Johnson followed by driving to the rim and knocking down a 3-pointer for an early 8-0 lead.
Johnson totaled 7 points, of which five came in the first quarter.
“They had some good minutes,” Lowe said of his second unit. “They did some good things defensively in that first quarter, defended well and rebounded well.”
Katie Myers and Jacie Wise both scored a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Summer Williams knocked down a baseline jumper from 12 feet for Jellico’s only first half points late in the opening quarter, making it an 8-2 game before Cosby’s run.
Kayla Wood led the Lady Blue Devils (2-16, 1-4) with 8 points, all coming in the third quarter which included a pair of 3-pointers. Candace Brandenburg added 5 points in the fourth quarter.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Cosby, which completes its six-game road trip with a visit to Unaka on Monday. Start time is set for 6:30 p.m.
