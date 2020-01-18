NEWPORT—The Cocke County Lady Red showed how important free-throws are with their first win against the Sevier County Bearettes since 2016.
After dropping a game on the road at Sevier County, the Lady Red got their revenge at home on Friday. A tied score with roughly five minutes to play was no more after Cocke County shot 72-percent from the line to gain the lead and secure a 42-33 win.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Cocke County’s head coach Jeremy Byrd said. “We’ve had some really good teams in the past, but could never get the edge on Sevier County. They are so well coached and play every game so well. I think we got the best of them tonight on a mental aspect.”
Cocke County (12-8, 5-3 District 2-AAA) earned a boost of confidence after breaking a six-game losing streak against the defending District 2-AAA champion, Sevier County (9-8, 4-4 District 2-AAA) which could go a long way for its postseason aspirations.
Sydney Clevenger was responsible for seven of the made free throws in the fourth to add to her game-high 15 points. Camryn Halcomb finished behind Clevenger with 13 points as she knocked down seven shots at the line in the final quarter, too.
The backcourt duo of Cocke County led the way at the line after a 27-27 tied game in the fourth quarter.
Clevenger and Halcomb shot a total of 19 times combined from the foul line and knocked down 14 of them to add to a building lead.
“I expect Clevenger and Halcomb to make big plays as they did,” Byrd said. “I’m almost surprised when they don’t. They did their part at their job, but our bench and other players did a great job giving some good minutes, too. It all came together when we needed it the most.”
Cocke County’s defense had to do the rest as shots from the line fell, and did so by only allowing Sevier County to score six points in the final five minutes.
Neither team could find a breakaway run in a tightly contested opening quarter with the biggest lead only being two points, five minutes in. Sevier County nearly broke away until Clevenger drained a triple to bring CCHS back within two at 10-8 before ending the first quarter.
The Lady Red entered a bit of trouble in the second quarter with fouls and seven turnovers.
“We started to play into Sevier County’s game,” Byrd said. “We had to snap out of that quick in the second half if we wanted to win. We just had to relax and work with what we knew how to do. We did that and outlasted them.”
Sevier County could not capitalize as much as it could’ve with the opportunities from turnovers against Cocke County, though. A defensive battle between the two kept the Lady Red within range at the half only trailing Sevier County 19-14.
The Bearettes built a 21-15 lead to begin the second half, but a couple of aggressive plays from Cocke County cut the deficit to one.
Clevenger managed a fast break score as Halcomb earned a 3-point play on the next possession with her inside finish. Halcomb then gave the Lady Red the lead with her 3-pointer in the final seconds of the third. She gave Cocke County its first lead since the first quarter at 25-23.
“We had a spark in the second half,” Byrd said. “I felt like in the first half we didn’t play with as much energy as we usually do. We had a flip of energy in the second half and turned it up a notch.”
Sevier County knotted the score up at 25 apiece to begin the final quarter.
After Naveah Ramsey gave the Lady Red the lead back, the Bearettes struck back to take the lead with back-to-back successful possessions for a 28-27 advantage.
As Sevier County lingered around, Clevenger and Halcomb made the shots at the line count in the final minutes to secure the victory.
“We have been working on free throws and I’m glad to see it paid off,” Byrd said. “It’s difficult to put game-type pressure on them in practice. They did an excellent job coming through in the clutch. I’m excited for them.”
Unbeaten since the new year began, the Lady Red will put their recent hot streak to the test with a trip to Morristown West on Tuesday. That game will tip at 6 p.m.
