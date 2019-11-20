KNOXVILLE—The Cosby High Eagles and Lady Eagles opened the 2019-20 campaign on the road on Tuesday evening.
While the Lady Eagles came out victorious, the Eagles weren’t as fortunate in the night cap. Grace Christian Academy topped Cosby’s boys in the night’s final event, after Cosby’s girls made quick work of the Lady Rams to start the evening.
Both the Eagles and Lady Eagles will be back in action on Thursday for their home opener against Grainger. Those contests are set to get underway at 6:30 p.m. at Cosby High School.
COSBY 43, GRACE CHRISTIAN 25 (GIRLS)
Although it wasn’t the prettiest performance, it was still a victory for the Lady Eagles.
They topped Grace Christian 43-25 on the road, as junior Leia Groat led the team in scoring with a game-high 14 points.
As a team, Cosby (1-0) knocked down five shots from deep, four of which came in the first half which allowed it to build a large, early lead.
The Lady Eagles led 12-5 after the first period, and took a 26-9 lead into the half. Groat had 12 of her game-high total by the break.
Cosby’s lead grew to start the second half, as it built a 21-point, 38-17 lead going into the fourth before closing out the 18-point win on the road.
COSBY (43): Leia Groat 14, Kinley Coggins 7, Gracie Johnson 6, Tessa McGaha 5, Bralyn McGaha 4, Lauren Ford 4, Gracie Myers 3.
GRACE CHRISTIAN (25): Chloe Duggins 10, Maria Hawkins 8, Allyson McAndrews 3, Carlee Adkins 2, LJ McDaniel 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 71, COSBY 62 (BOYS)
It’s not the start the Cosby Eagles wanted to get off to in the Kurt Brooks era of the program, but one the team will certainly be able to grow from.
The Eagles dropped their season opener on the road at Grace Christian on Tuesday, as the Rams topped them 71-62.
Braden Shaffer led a trio of double-digit scorers with 19 points, including five makes from long range. Trey Johnson and Jeremy Wise each followed their teammate with 10 points apiece.
As a team, Cosby (0-1) connected on 10 3-point makes Tuesday night. However their shooting from distance wouldn’t be enough to lift them to an opening night victory.
Cosby and GCA (1-0) were knotted up at 14 after the first period, but the Rams broke that tie to take a 27-25 lead into the half.
The Eagles had five makes from behind the arc in the opening 16 minutes, and carried that rhythm into the second half with three more in the third quarter. However, Grace Christian was able to pad its lead a little more, taking a 46-41 lead into the fourth.
Both Cosby and GCA put up gaudy numbers in the final period, but it was Grace Christian that came out victorious with the nine-point win over the Eagles.
GRACE CHRISTIAN (71): INDIVIDUAL RESULTS NOT SUBMITTED
COSBY (62): Braden Shaffer 19, Jeremy Wise 10, Trey Johnson 10, Hunter Workman 8, Chad Styles 6, Logan Cline 5, Riley Galler 4.
