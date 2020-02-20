AUSTIN, Texas—Tusculum University student-athletes Trenton Gibson and Caleb Hodnett have been named to the 2019-2020 NCAA Division II Academic All-District 3 Men’s Basketball first team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Hodnett earns Academic All-District honors for a second straight season, while Gibson garners his inaugural appearance on the team. The Tusculum duo advances to the Academic All-America® national ballot with the winners being announced in March. The Academic All-District 3 Team is selected by members of CoSIDA representing colleges and universities in the South Atlantic Conference, Conference Carolinas and the Peach Belt Conference.
Hodnett, a graduate student from Adolphus, Kentucky, graduated from Tusculum with a 3.66 GPA in biology and is working towards his graduate degree in business administration. He is a member of the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List and Charles Oliver Gray Honors List. He was also named to the Division II Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) Honor Roll in 2018-2019.
Hodnett is fourth on the team in scoring this season with his 9.6 points per game average. He is second on the roster averaging 6.4 rebounds per game and has totaled 14 blocked shots and 20 steals this year. During his 107-game career, he has recorded 839 points, 565 rebounds with 106 career three-point field goals made.
Gibson, a sophomore guard from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, boasts a 3.94 GPA while majoring in sport management. He is a member of the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, President’s List, Dean’s List and Charles Oliver Gray Honors List.
Gibson is second on the TU roster in scoring averaging 13.6 points per game and is the team leader in assists per game (4.0 apg – 5th in SAC), free throw percentage (.805) and minutes played (32.7 mpg). His 5.9 rebounds per game average is third on the team. He posted the second triple-double in TU recorded history with his 17 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in the season-opener against USC Aiken this year. The 2019 SAC Freshman of the Year has appeared in 56 career games with 747 points, 323 rebounds, 211 assists with 67 steals and 10 blocked shots.
The Pioneers (17-10, 12-7 SAC) have won their last three games and six of their last seven and are in fourth place in the SAC standings with three games left on the regular-season schedule.
Division II and III CoSIDA Academic All-America® programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2019-20 Divisions II and III Academic All-America® programs. The NAIA CoSIDA Academic All-America® program is partially financially supported through the NAIA national office.
