NEWPORT—Tuesday night unfolded into a tale of what almost was for the Cocke County High Lady Red.
Despite nearly pulling off a fourth-quarter comeback, the Lady Red fell just short in a 34-31 defeat at the hands of arch District 2-AAA rival Jefferson County.
“It’s frustrating for all of us, but I cant’ be too upset,” Lady Red coach Jeremy Byrd said. “Our girls fought hard and never quit. It’s just one of those games where you can go back and pick out four or five little mistakes that were costly in the end.
“The little things are still important. Until we can get those things sured up we’ll continue to struggle against quality opponents like (Jefferson County).”
Cocke County (6-6, 2-3 District 2-AAA) trailed all night until a 3-point make from Sydney Clevenger put the Lady Red ahead with less than two minutes remaining. Jefferson County (8-3, 4-0 District 2-AAA) responded on the ensuing possession, though, as Makayla Alvey put in her biggest shot of the night to give the Lady Patriots the lead back with just over a minute remaining.
CCHS had two more opportunities to tie or reclaim the lead, but come up empty in both trips. Jefferson County came up with the necessary stops over the final minute to secure the win and remain unbeaten in district play.
“I was proud of the way we fought,” Byrd said. “We’re a scrappy group, and that actually hurt us in spots tonight. Our defense played great, and so did (Jefferson County’s). They’re tough to go against, especially with their long guards that meet you out front and pressure you like that.”
The Lady Red were caught out of sorts for most of the night, struggling to find any kind of offensive identity against Jefferson County’s tenacious defense. While both teams brought a stingy defensive effort to the night’s contest, the Lady Patriots’ were disruptive enough to hold CCHS to no more than 11 points in any given quarter.
“We just couldn’t get shots to fall like we normally do,” Byrd said. “It’s tough when you’ve got some long, 6-foot guards getting a hand in your face every time you look at the basket, though. They did a good job disrupting everything we wanted to do, offensively.”
Gracie Gregg led the Lady Red with 11 points in the loss. She was the only player from either bench to reach double figures for the night. Alvey led the Lady Patriots with nine points.
Jefferson County held the lead throughout the first half, taking a 9-4 lead after the first period before going into the half with a 20-14 advantage.
The Lady Patriots stymied CCHS on offense throughout the first quarter, holding them to just two points in the frame until Heavan Baxter sunk a mid-range jumper at the buzzer. The Lady Red found more success in the second quarter, as they were able to get to the basket and pick up points off turnovers in transition.
Cocke County trailed 15-8 at one point in the second, but worked the deficit down to get within two of the lead with a minute left in the half. Jefferson County would finish the half with four unanswered, though, taking a six-point lead into the half.
Jefferson County led 25-16 early in the third quarter, but CCHS was able to again work the deficit down late in the frame. The Lady Patriots still sunk an extra shot before the buzzer, though, to hold a 27-20 lead going into the fourth.
The Lady Patriots led by as many as nine early in the fourth before the Lady Red stormed back.
“In the second half I felt like we were more productive on the offensive end,” Byrd said. “Just didn’t have some shots fall that normally do, but that’s a credit to the pressure they put on you with their defense.”
Cocke County worked a 29-20 deficit down to two late in the fourth. Clevenger’s 3-pointer gave CCHS its first lead of the night, but it was short-lived. Once Alvey put Jefferson County back on top it never trailed again.
Missed free-throws and turnovers in the final minute cost the Lady Red a shot at taking the lead back, as they suffered their third loss in league play of the year.
Cocke County will conclude the week with another rivalry matchup, but in a non-district setting. The Lady Red will host Cosby for a 6:30 p.m. tip on Friday at Cocke County High School.
