NEWPORT—The second-half shootout became the deciding factor as the Cosby Eagles edged the Cocke County Fighting Cocks in the renewal of their rivalry on the hardwood.
The previous years of Cocke County and Cosby have shown different results for the road team, as well as the shooting percentage for the road team. The Eagles changed that narrative on the road against the Fighting Cocks by kindling the fire a little sooner than Cocke County for the 67-57 win.
Cosby (9-2) took a big step forward with its win over Cocke County (4-9) according to head coach Kurt Brooks.
“This victory means so much to us,” Brooks said. “This is a little extra special getting the win on the road, but we aren’t done. This was sure a good milestone along the journey, but we learned so much just in this atmosphere. I saw us grow up. We played with a lead and pushed the lead and kept the lead at the end of the game.”
The back-and-forth battle lasted up until midway through the third quarter where Cosby took a two-point lead and never let it go.
The 3-point shot was a big factor for the Eagles as they hit six triples in the second half to outlast the Fighting Cocks, who hit seven but could not get their layups to fall at times.
“I think we were able to grow up a little bit tonight,” head coach Ray Evans of Cocke County said. “We shot the ball well, and if we could’ve made some more of our layups, I feel like we would’ve come out on top. I thought we played well enough the whole game to win.”
Braden Shaffer led the way in the 3-point shooting with four makes from deep in the second half to contribute to his game-high 25 points. Trey Johnson was right behind him with 19.
“I was in kind of a slump before this game,” Shaffer said. “I just try to be a leader for my team and get us going. I knew this game was important to us and we were able to pull out the win to give us some confidence moving forward.”
On the other side, Cocke County had a duo of its own that put up 38 points combined. Jody Swann tallied 20 points along with five 3’s, and Isaiah Elliott dropped 18 points including four triples.
The Fighting Cocks lingered with the Eagles all game, but the third quarter rush of scoring grabbed Cosby enough of an advantage to roll with.
“Cocke County stagnated our offense,” Brooks said. “Their zone was giving us problems. We were able to make adjustments in the second half to get us going. We did a good job finding the hot hand at times, but I’d like to see us do a little bit better job of that.”
Friday night’s outing got off to a slow, low-scoring affair between the two, with Cosby only leading Cocke County 6-5 midway through the first period.
The Eagles grabbed the biggest lead of the quarter at 11-7 after Johnson’s corner jumper. Johnson’s shot was the last made basket of the quarter, too, as Cosby kept the four-point advantage after one.
Jody Swann closed it to a one-point deficit to begin the second quarter with his triple for the Fighting Cocks.
Cocke County stole the lead away after Isaiah Elliot’s basket underneath for its first lead since the five-minute mark in the first quarter. Once Cosby quickly took the advantage back, Swann knocked down his third 3-pointer of the half to regain the lead for his team.
The Eagles ended the first half with a 7-0 run, though, to grab a 22-19 advantage.
“They had a slight advantage on us,” Evans said. “We came to play on defense, though. We kept up with them for the most part and we were able to shoot just as well from what I saw.”
Elliott found the hot hand to begin the second half as he knocked down three consecutive 3-point shots, but the Eagles lingered around by hitting their shots.
Back-to-back triples from Shaffer and Johnson gained a 35-30 advantage for Cosby after Elliott cooled down.
After knocking down one more 3-pointer than Cocke County, Cosby extended its lead to seven points after three quarters.
“We lost shooters at times,” Brooks said. “That’s something we have to do a little better at moving forward. We have to learn how to match up to our personnel.”
Cosby continued to up its lead to begin the fourth quarter to 52-40 after Shaffer hit his fourth triple of the second half. Cocke County was forced to call a timeout to regroup before the lead grew.
“It was huge for us to get a little breathing room,” Brooks said. “It seemed that it was going back and forth and we finally got a little room. I think that was huge for us and it’s a testament to my guys that they can show up in big games like this.”
The Fighting Cocks cut the lead to 61-57 after outscoring Cosby 15-6 in a four-minute span. The run included three consecutive triples.
“I’m extremely proud that we never gave up,” Evans said. “We had some mistakes, but effort-wise we never caved in. We put all four quarters together tonight. We have to continue to put those kinds of quarters together.”
Cocke County closed in, but Cosby hit the shots at the charity stripe to separate them enough to outlast the Fighting Cocks. After knocking down four of their last six foul shots, the Eagles secured their first victory on the road against Cocke County.
The Fighting Cocks will have a chance to win their own when they visit Cosby on February 4.
