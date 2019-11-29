RUTLEDGE—Braden Shaffer has led Cosby in scoring every game so far this season. His fourth-quarter effort showed it was no coincidence.
Shaffer helped the Eagles squash a late rally and pull away for a 64-46 victory over Cherokee in the Pizza Plus Grizzly Thanksgiving Classic on Wednesday night.
The Eagles (2-2) led by 14 points early in the third but saw their lead dwindle to one point early in the fourth quarter.
After a basket by Trey Johnson, Shaffer went to work and quickly regained the rhythm he had to start the game.
Cherokee (2-3) answered Shaffer’s ensuing 3-pointer with a pull-up jumper by Carter Metz, but Cosby’s senior guard came back with the counterpunch just seconds later as he ignored contact and busted another triple for a four-point play and a sudden 51-43 lead.
And when the Chiefs scored off a turnover, Shaffer delivered for the sixth time from 3-point range to make it 54-45 with 3:40 left. The Eagles didn’t allow another field goal and closed the game on a 22-5 run.
“Somebody had to get going so I stepped up,” Shaffer said. “We just needed to settle down and work the press, get everybody lined up and get it up the court.”
Thanks to his effort from long range and 4-of-5 effort from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, Shaffer led all scorers by dropping 22 points for Cosby.
Johnson joined him in double figures with 14 points, of which eight came in the first quarter. After his first triple gave Cosby the lead for good at 5-3, Johnson capped the first quarter with his second 3-pointer for a 20-7 advantage to begin the second.
Two of Shaffer’s triples came in the opening quarter as well, and he buried his third triple for an early 23-11 lead in the second period.
Johnson briefly stalled a third-quarter rally by finishing a fast-break through contact for an and-one to make it 41-33.
“I got on him tonight, and I’ve been hard on him because I’m trying to get Trey to come out of his shell and play a little more aggressive,” Eagles coach Kurt Brooks said. “I’m going to stay on him because he’s got more to offer, but he played very big tonight.”
Logan Cline kept Cosby’s fourth-quarter spurt going with a layup, and Jeremy Wise buried his second 3-pointer of the game with 2:50 on the clock for a 59-45 advantage before Riley Galler finished in the paint to make it 61-46.
Cline, who gave Cosby a 30-20 lead in the second quarter with an and-one and a 10-foot baseline jumper, finished with 9 points while Wise scored 8 and Galler had 6.
Wise and Chad Styles, who scored 5, opened the second half with 3-pointers to give Cosby a 36-22 lead before the Chiefs rallied with a 19-6 run.
Metz ignited the run with back-to-back triples and a pull-up 12-footer before knocking down another 3-pointer to cut Cosby’s lead to 42-37 at the end of three.
Jason Sattler knocked down a pair of jumpers to begin the fourth, slicing the deficit to 42-41 with 6:55 left. But Cherokee hit just two field goals the rest of the contest.
“They pressed us and we didn’t really like it. At the end of the day, that’s good for us because it shows me what we need to work on. We’re going to get back to work on that and get better at breaking the press,” Brooks said. “I told the guys let’s calm down, let’s be physical and mentally tough. Let’s go get this, and we responded very well.”
Metz and Breiydon Gilliam led Cherokee with 16 points apiece, the former accounting for all four of the Chiefs’ 3-pointers.
Gilliam scored nine of his points in the second on three field goals and then added three more points in the third, but Cosby held him scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“We need to keep doing what we’re doing, get our big guys more involved on offense and keep working every day,” Shaffer said.
