JEFFERSON CITY—Luis Ezra and Jaden Steagall recorded three hits and three RBI each to lead the Tusculum University baseball team to a 9-4 non-conference victory over rival Carson-Newman University Wednesday afternoon at the Silver Diamond Complex.
The Pioneers (4-4) finished the game with 12 hits as the visitors led wire-to-wire to record its fourth road win over the Eagles (7-2) in their last five trips to Jefferson City.
Tusculum jumped out to a 7-0 lead plating a run in the second inning and two runs each in the third, fourth and fifth frames. C-N answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the sixth to draw within 7-3.
But the Pioneers got a two-out, two-run double by Steagall in the top of the eighth to put some distance between TU and the Eagles.
Daalen Adderley recorded a pair of singles and scored twice, while Bryson Ford drew three walks and posted a stolen base.
Tusculum got on the board in the second with an unearned run and in the third inning, Fuzzy Furr had a RBI hit and Steagall followed with a RBI double for a 3-0 TU lead.
In the fourth inning, Adderley led off with single and Ezra blasted a two-run homer to right field to extend the lead to 5-0. For Ezra, it was his second homer of the year.
With TU leading 7-0, Carson-Newman scored twice in the bottom of the fifth as Zach Boze scored on a wild pitch and Charlie Brown touched the plate on a fielder’s choice to make it a 7-2 game.
After C-N tacked on another run in the sixth, but the Pioneers responded with two runs in the eighth on Steagall’s two-run double. Carson-Newman’s Mike Wroth hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to provide the final margin.
Each team used five pitchers in the game as TU reliever Dawson Gause (1-0) was credited with the win in relief as he went 2.1 innings, allowed two runs on three hits, one walk and three strikeouts. C-N starter Nate Deloian (0-1) was charged with the loss.
Tusculum hosts NCAA II Tournament participant Gannon University this weekend for a four-game series at Pioneer Park. The two teams will play a 2 p.m. doubleheader on Friday, followed by a 12 p.m. twinbill on Saturday. It begins a nine-game home-stand with eight straight games against teams who advanced to NCAA postseason play a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.