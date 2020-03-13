The last few days have been a whirlwind in the world of sports.
As many sports organizations have exercised precautionary measures to do their part in avoiding the spread of COVID-19, officials at both Cocke County and Cosby high schools remain persistent that they will carry on with their athletics as scheduled until notified differently.
"As of now, Cocke County High School Athletic events are occurring as planned," CCHS director of athletics A.C. Willis said. "Our athletic department cannot speculate on any future decisions that will be made on the behalf of high school athletics in the state.
"However, we are continually monitoring the situation and will follow all guidance and decisions made by the TSSAA, and the Cocke County Board of Education."
Cosby High School athletic director Will Lewis echoed the same sentiment when asked about the ongoing situation as it pertains to the school and its athletics.
"We are planning to play our scheduled games but will defer to TSSAA or local and state education agencies on decisions to postpone or suspend any scheduled contests. We will follow any guidelines they suggest," Lewis said.
Both the NCAA and major professional sports organizations have made the calls over the last two days to suspend and even cancel play, even with major tournaments at play during this time of year.
These decisions have come in an effort to help contain the spread of the virus that entered the country recently and has spread across the globe.
Implications hadn't reached the high school level of athletics until early Thursday, when the TSSAA initially announced it would continue on with its annual basketball championships with limited attendance, a measure many higher sports organizations had initially taken.
That all changed later in the day, though, as the TSSAA went ahead with suspending the tournaments until further notice.
"Following the conclusion of the girls’ state basketball tournament quarterfinal round today, we are suspending the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and next week’s boys’ state tournament.
"Whether we will be able to reschedule these events will depend on the length of the suspension and the availability of facilities," the TSSAA said in a statement released Thursday evening.
The TSSAA cited higher sports organizations decisions to also halt or cancel play as a reason for the suspension of the remaining Division I basketball tournaments at this time.
North Carolina, a neighboring state along the eastern border of Tennessee, had high school sports suspended beginning on Friday and remaining suspended through April 6 in a move made by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
The TSSAA has yet to release any decision on whether spring sports will continue to be played throughout the state of Tennessee, which just started this week. But an announcement could come in the near future on whether those athletics will be allowed to continue.
