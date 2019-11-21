ROCK HILL, S.C.—Marnie Streeter earned the third All-South Atlantic Conference laurel of her career landing on the top team Wednesday when the league announced its yearly awards. Morgan Ballard and Erin Edwards took home second team nods.
The last time that Carson-Newman posted at least three players on the top two teams came in 2015 when the Eagles posted three players on the top unit and another on the second squad.
Streeter was an All-Freshman team pick in 2016 and earned second-team laurels as a sophomore capping her career with a spot on the top club. The Goldvein, Va. native ranks seventh in the league in kills per set with 2.94 while being tied for fourth in total kills at 312. The outside hitter has 17 matches with at least 10 kills leading the team 13 times with six double-doubles.
"I definitely could not have done it without my teammates especially this year," Streeter said. "We have really come together. We have really bonded as a team and pushed forward. They are the reason why I am up there. It's been a fun ride. We have a lot of confidence. With this year being my senior year I figured why not go out and give it my all every time."
For her career, Streeter has 72 double-digit kill efforts, 27 double-digit dig nights, 20 double-doubles leading the team in kills 63 times. She is the program's all-time leader in total attacks with 4,604 while ranking sixth all time with 1,339 career kills. Her career swings digit is the fifth-most among active Division II players and 15th among all three NCAA divisions ranking in the top 20 among Division II hitters in career blasts.
In a season filled with gaudy numbers as a team, the senior produced a season-high 19 kills on a .311 hitting percentage in a win over Augusta on Oct. 12. Ten days later, she registered the highest hitting percentage of her career with a .440 margin swatting a dozen kills on 25 swings in a sweep at Lincoln Memorial.
The four-year starter earned Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week on Oct. 16 leading the Eagles to a 4-0 weekend against the Peach Belt. It was her fourth career weekly award as she posted 55 kills and 35 digs over 14 sets.
After being a first-team All-SAC selection as a sophomore and junior, Ballard checks in on the second club in 2019 becoming the first Eagle to be on top two teams three straight seasons since Carly Mozgai accomplished the feat from 2008-10. Overall she becomes the fifth player to do so.
"It's awesome," Ballard said. "I feel like I am cruising back there. The last two years I was really thinking a lot about the numbers. I was thinking about where I was personally but this year I told everybody that I want our team to win and I don't care about my stats. We want everyone to be great but I think we finally clicked and every single position has grown and blossomed. We are amazing all the way around and I am so happy to be a part of this team because it makes it really easy back there."
Once again the league is looking up at the Weaverville, N.C. native who leads the league in digs per set with 5.80 and total digs with 615. She is in the top 20 nationally in both areas posting double-digit digs in every match this year with 16 nights of at least 20. Her season high came twice, both in matches against Anderson, with 36.
Already holding two of the top three dig seasons in program history, Ballard's 615 this year are good for the eighth-most in a single year while her digs per set effort would be good for seventh. She owns the top two averages already.
During her three seasons at Mossy Creek, she has racked up 2,218 total digs and a 6.78 digs per set average. The libero ranks third in school history in digs needing 43 more to get into second place while her average is over a full dig higher than the next closest number. Ballard has 91 career double-digit dig efforts including each of her last 56 times on the court leading C-N in scoops 86 times in 91 career outings.
Her 2,000th career scoop came in her first dig against USC Aiken on Oct. 11 helping lead C-N to a sweep of the previously unbeaten Pacers at Holt Fieldhouse. Ballard's career total sits at 2,324, a number that is good for ninth among active Division II players and 17th across all divisions.
Edwards earns the first honor of her career registering 2.59 kills per set on the year, good for 15th in the league while hitting .306, good for 11th. With 277 total crushes, the Midlothian, Va. native ranks ninth in conference adding 0.92 blocks per set, 11th in the SAC.
Her efficiency figure stands in fifth place for a single season by a C-N player all-time raising her career margin to .282 tying for third on the Eagles' all-time list. Edwards has hit at least .300 in 21 matches so far on the year including seven of her last eight times on the floor.
The right side has led the team in kills eight times and in blocks four times tallying 13 double-digit kill efforts after having a total of nine in her first two years at Mossy Creek. Edwards has had at least seven kills in each of her last 21 matches. The junior notched a career evening at Anderson on Sept. 20 hitting .550 en route to 16 kills.
Carson-Newman continues it SAC Tournament run Friday at 4 p.m. in Charlotte taking on top-seeded Wingate at the Levine Center.
