NEWPORT—The up and down year that has been the 2019-20 season continued for the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks.
Despite starting off hot from the floor, Cocke County couldn’t sustain momentum on the offensive end as it dropped a 67-49 decision to arch rival Jefferson County on Tuesday night.
“We started to sputter on offense late in the first half, and it really hurt us,” CCHS coach Ray Evans said. “We slowed down and stopped attacking like we had been to start the game. Not sure if fatigue had anything to do with it or not, but we have to avoid those lulls like that.”
Cocke County (4-8, 1-4 District 2-AAA) led early, but gave way to Jefferson County (6-5, 3-1 District 2-AAA) late in the opening frame.
The Fighting Cocks still trailed by just four late in the second quarter, but the Patriots were able to go on a scoring spurt that allowed them to put a double-digit margin between them that held the rest of the way.
“Our seniors are starting to be leaders, which showed in the way we came out tonight,” Evans said. “We had great energy right out of the gate, hit three 3-pointers to start the game and had things rolling our way.
“We’re growing up some. Playing in this league you’re going to take some lumps, but I’ve seen our guys mature quite a bit the last few weeks. We’re getting better.”
The Fighting Cocks were led in scoring by junior Keaston Jackson, who had a game-high total with 13 points. Isaiah Elliott also reached double figures with 12. Jefferson County had five players reach double figures. Jacob Thompson led them all with 12 points.
Elliott and A.J. Mills had Cocke County’s first three makes from the field to start the game, knocking down three shots from long range to give CCHS an early lead over Jefferson County. The Patriots would respond to take a 22-15 lead at the end of the opening frame, though, and didn’t trail the rest of the night.
CCHS would keep the game within a pair of scores through most of the second quarter, but JCHS pushed its lead late in the period thanks to a trio of makes from 3-point range to take a 39-26 lead into the half. The Patriots knocked down six shots from deep in the first half alone, and would bury seven for the game.
Neither team could put together any sort of offensive rhythm to start the second half, but Jefferson County continued to maintain a 12-point, 47-35 lead at the end of the third.
The remainder of the contest trended completely in the Patriots’ favor over the final eight minutes. Cocke County was limited to just one point for the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, while Jefferson County jumped out on a run to put the game away.
The Patriots led 56-36 with five minutes remaining, and rode out the remainder of the clock to secure the 18-point win on the road over Cocke County.
“Jefferson County is another team that will be right there fighting for the top of the league,” Evans said. “To come out and fight with them shows we’re growing. Once we learn to just keep playing no matter what, that’ll be the next big step for this team to take.”
Cocke County will remain on its home floor to close out the week when it hosts inter-county rival Cosby on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m.
