NEWPORT—In 2011 Kurt Brooks played his final game in a Cocke County uniform before heading off to Milligan College where he enjoyed a five-year career as a Buffalo.
Fast-forward eight years and his return to the CCHS gymnasium not only came on the opposite sideline, but came with a victory over his alma mater and former head coach Ray Evans.
“It’d be easy for me to say it’s just another win, but it obviously means a little extra,” Brooks said. “I walked these halls and played here for four years. I still have a lot of love and respect for this place, but this win still means a lot to me.”
It’s a bittersweet win for the CCHS alum, but one that may be the spark in his young head coaching career. Friday night’s triumph wasn’t just the first over the high school he graduated from, but was the first for the road team in the rebirth of the series in 2016.
“To come back here and get a win at a place that I hold so many memories is a big deal for me,” Brooks said. “But at the end of the day, no matter how much it means personally to me, it has to be just another win. This can’t be the highlight of our season, and we still have to play them again.”
EXORCISING SCORING WOES
Cosby’s previous three trips to Cocke County had been anything but pleasant. They were winless in two games against CCHS and a Region 1-A semifinal matchup against North Greene.
Each loss had the same theme. The Eagles couldn’t produce consistently on the offensive end.
On Friday, the first half appeared to hold the same trend, as the Eagles led 11-7 after the first quarter but only mustered six points through a near seven minute slump in the frame. In the final minute they were able to jump out to a 5-0 spurt and take the lead into the half, but only posted 22 points through the first 16 minutes of play.
“There’s been a big cloud over us every time we’ve entered this gym, it seems,” Brooks said. “We felt the tension, and our guys knew this place had been a struggle for us even when we weren’t playing Cocke County.”
The start of the second half didn’t tip its hand to any imminent change, but the Eagles finally broke their drought by putting up 23 points in the third quarter, and 45 in the entire second half.
“What helped us most is the fact that we’re a more physical team now,” Brooks said. “You have to be physical to play in the Class AAA level. We’re figuring that out now. (CCHS) also did a great job of throwing us off with their zone and made it a low-scoring game. Hats off to them for throwing us for a loop like that.”
Cosby connected on seven 3-pointers throughout the night, with six coming in the second half. Once they finally got rolling in the third, it set the tone for the rest of the note and put them in control the rest of the way.
BRADEN’S BIG NIGHT
In a game where you’re in a rut, it takes some kind of leadership to get you out. Cosby found that in their sharpshooting senior when it needed it the most.
Leading the charge in the second half for the Eagles was Braden Shaffer, who had 20 of his game-high 25-point outing in the third and fourth periods. He had five of Cosby’s seven makes from 3-point range, with three coming in the third quarter to give his team a much needed spark.
“We just turned it up in the second half and set the tone,” Shaffer said. “Coach always says the first four minutes of the second half are always the biggest in the game. I’d been in a slump, and Trey (Johnson) has had to do most of the work offensively. Tonight we kind of balanced it out.”
After putting up nine points in the third, he finished with 11 in the fourth to help put a cap on the team’s first victory at Cocke County since the rivalry’s rebirth.
