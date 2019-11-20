ST. LOUIS—For the first time in the history of the women's basketball program Carson-Newman can tout a national player of the Week. Kayla Marosites was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Women's Division II National Player of the Week Tuesday.
"It means a lot to me," Marosites said. "I think it's really cool and it's something that I can always look back on but I'm happier that my team has been winning. Over the summer I put in a lot of work. I worked on my game so this year I could be more aggressive. We have a really good team so I can get the ball to them and they can knock down shots."
Marosites adds to her weekly haul after winning South Atlantic Conference and Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week laurels. She becomes the first SAC player to earn the national honor since Anderson's Ace Easter won the plaudit on Jan. 29, 2019.
"You see a lot of players go out and have a really big game and then they go out the next game and don't make a bucket being inconsistent," Carson-Newman coach Mike Mincey said. "I don't think that that's how Kayla performs. She brings it no matter where the game is. It doesn't matter the opponent. She is always putting up the same consistent numbers. These last two games in particular were record-breaking type numbers."
The senior guard averaged 23.5 points per game, 19.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists pushing Carson-Newman to a 4-0 record on the season. She went 14-for-33 from the field with four triples converting 15 of 17 foul shots.
The Elizabethton, Tenn. native became the first player in Lady Eagle recorded history to register a 20-point, 20-rebound night propelling Carson-Newman to program victory No. 800 in a 111-82 win over the Tornado Wednesday night. She matched her own program record with 22 rebounds on the night finishing with 27 points adding nine assists, two blocks and two steals going 9-for-18 from the field. It was the 1,226th contest in C-N women's basketball history.
Three days later Marosites put together another masterpiece, this time on the road in Bristol. In a 10-point win over King, she played all 40 minutes putting up 20 points with 17 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Her season averages sit at 19.8 points per game, 14.5 rebounds per game, four assists per night shooting 51 percent from the field and 90 percent at the charity stripe. Marosites has three double-doubles on the season bringing her career tally to 37.
In three years at Mossy Creek, the East Tennessee State transfer has 923 points ranking eighth on the program's career list in career rebounds with 760 and ninth with 112. For her collegiate career, Marosites has scored 966 points.
Through 69 career contests, Marosites is averaging 13.4 points and 11 rebounds starting each night she has been at Mossy Creek. Her career rebounding average is tied with Newberry's Tiffany Johnson for the second-highest in the history of the SAC.
In the NCAA ranks, the Volunteer State native ranks fourth in the country in rebounding average, sixth in offensive rebounds per game at 6.3 while leading the Division II teams with a trio of double-doubles.
Marosites leads the Lady Eagles into their final non-conference tests of the year at the North Georgia Classic starting Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. against Clayton State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.