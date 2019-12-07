SEVIERVILLE—Ray Evans described Sevier County’s matchup zone as one of the best he’s ever seen at the high school level. It’s hard to argue with that after Friday night.
The defending District 2-AAA champion Smoky Bears blitzed Cocke County with their matchup zone and man-to-man defense early and often as Sevier County cruised to victory 77-28 at Lon C. Burchfield Gymnasium.
Point guard Marvin Castro and Jonathan Zhao-Olmos ignited Sevier County (4-1, 2-0 District 2-AAA) in the first quarter, and the Smoky Bears stormed out to a 32-5 lead before hitting a dry spell in the second period. But a timeout by Smoky Bears coach Ken Wright helped the home team regain its rhythm to the tune of a 30-4 run which carried over late into the third stanza.
Zhao-Olmos scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the opening period, hitting from 3-point range three times and fittingly wrapping up the quarter with a layup for the 27-point cushion.
“It took a lot out of us,” Evans said of Sevier County’s explosive first quarter. “They just played more aggressively than we did. We knew what they were going to do. We worked on it yesterday. We had a really good practice yesterday and I felt our gameplan was just fine, but this is a really good team. They take you out of what you want to do a lot of times. We just have to get a little tougher and take care of the ball.”
Castro finished with 12 points, all in the first half as he followed up a triple by Zhao-Olmos with one of his own during his eight-point first quarter. He added a steal with a layup along with a pull-up jumper in the second frame.
Tyler Wilson, who helped give Sevier County a sizable advantage on the offensive glass, matched Castro with 12 points. Seven of them came in the first half as he followed up his first quarter and-one with a pair of putbacks in the second, the latter coming with 4 seconds before the half as the Smoky Bears took a 51-13 lead to the locker room.
Among the few bright spots for CCHS (2-6, 0-2) was the opening four minutes of the second quarter in which the Fighting Cocks held Sevier County to no field goals and just one point. Cocke County failed to take advantage, however.
Baylor Baxter knocked down a 3-pointer to begin the frame, but the Fighting Cocks couldn’t score again until the 3:53 mark when Jody Swann busted a 3 to make the score 33-11. That was as close as CCHS could get.
“We just started to attack a little bit. The whole first quarter we stayed on our heels, we played at the half line and didn’t really look to attack at all. We attacked a lot better (in the second quarter),” Evans said. “We’ve got to be more prepared for the pressure. If I need to put seven or eight defenders in practice to simulate it, then that’s what I need to do.”
As it was, Sevier County turned numerous CCHS turnovers into transition baskets at the other end and never looked back following Wright’s second-quarter timeout. After Zhao-Olmos buried a 15-foot jumper to end the dry spell and Danny Stanton hit a fast-break layup, Camden McElhaney energized the home crowd with a breakaway dunk to make it 39-11. Stanton, who finished with 10 points, added two more midrange jumpers in he frame as well. McElhaney finished with 7 points which included a 3-pointer in the opening quarter.
Swann was Cocke County’s leading scorer with 9 points, both of his field goals coming from 3-point range. The first triple got CCHS on the board with 4:31 in the first quarter and cut Sevier County’s early lead to 8-3, but the Fighting Cocks trailed 19-3 by the time Isaiah Elliott converted a layup before the Smoky Bears closed the quarter with 13 straight points.
Keaston Jackson scored all 4 of his points in the third quarter, knocking down a floater and driving to the rim. Hayden Green, who also totaled 4 points, buried an off-balance jumper and Jody Swann’s layup helped bring the score to 66-23 going to the fourth, where the clock ran continuously.
Zeke Ramos hit a layup and Brazen Stewart a free throw in the final eight minutes.
CCHS hosts IMAC rival Morristown West at the Cocke Pit on Tuesday night, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.
