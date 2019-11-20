NEWPORT—It wasn’t the night the Cocke County High Lady Red had hoped for to start the season, but it wasn’t a complete a total loss either.
The Lady Red did still drop their season opener at home on Tuesday, though, in a 62-53 loss to Northview Academy.
“I was proud of the tenacity and effort we played with,” Lady Red coach Jeremy Byrd said. “Trailing as big as we did, we could’ve folded by we kept playing with a sense of urgency and nearly came back.”
Sophomores Camryn Halcomb and Sydney Clevenger each led the Lady Red (0-1) in scoring. Halcomb finished the night with 22 points, and Clevenger added 16. Northview Academy (1-0) was led by Campbell Penland’s game-high 25 points. Lexi Bates was the Lady Cougars’ second highest scorer with 12.
Having such a young team essentially guarantees it’ll go through growing pains along the way. CCHS only has two seniors, which showed in many ways on Tuesday.
The Lady Red turned the ball over far too often throughout the game, but especially in the first half. Much of the credit goes to Northview Academy’s halfcourt defense that put pressure on Cocke County’s guards and made moving the ball around difficult, but there were still a number of unforced errors by the team’s underclassmen.
“Tonight went about how I expected considering the youth we have,” Byrd said. “We got off to a bit of a lazy start. We made some youth decisions, especially late in the game when we were within one possession, but overall I liked the fight we showed.”
CCHS turned the ball over 14 times on Tuesday night, many of which helped the Lady Cougars build their first-half lead.
Northview Academy controlled the game from the start, leading by double digits for most of the night.
The Lady Red did fight back late, as they cut what was once a 20-point second half deficit to three midway through the fourth, but couldn’t completely overcome the difference they trailed throughout the night.
“I thought we played well in that scenario,” Byrd said. “It just wasn’t enough. I still think we came together as a group tonight, and that gives us something to build on moving forward. We don’t have that upperclassmen leadership we’ve had in in the past, so these girls will certainly have some growing to do as the year goes along.”
Cocke County will have a chance to break even before the first week is over, as it’ll host Knoxville Ambassadors for a 6 p.m. tip on Thursday.
Northview Academy took the opening lead and, outside of a few ties forced by CCHS, held the advantage throughout the first quarter. The Lady Red trailed by four late in the first, but an and-1 conversion from the Lady Cougars pushed the lead to seven as they led 18-11 after one.
The Lady Cougars immediately expanded their lead in the second period, building an 8-2 run off CCHS turnovers to take a 26-13 lead with 5:45 left in the first half.
Northview Academy led by as much as 18 before the Lady Red had a response. CCHS went with more pressure on the defensive end, which resulted in a pair of turnovers that led to points on the other end. Cocke County still trailed by 13 with a 35-22 score at the half, but avoided a much worse deficit after giving up a 13-2 run to start the second quarter.
“We made some changes that helped us make some more plays and put the pressure back on them,” Byrd said. “
Northview scored seven unanswered to start the second half, quickly giving it a 20-point lead just two minutes into the third quarter. It took until the end of the period for the Lady Red to work into the deficit, but they did so in a hurry by getting it back down to a 13-point difference, as the Lady Cougars held a 48-35 lead going into the fourth.
“We hit a lull in the third quarter where they got up on us, but our girls came together and kept fighting,” Byrd said. “We knocked down a few shots that helped build confidence, then forced a few turnovers and never let the game get completely away from us.”
CCHS immediately continued working down the deficit in the fourth, getting within six of the lead within the first two minutes of the frame. With 3:28 left, Halcomb knocked down a 3-pointer that cut Northview’s lead down to three, but the Lady Red would come no closer.
The Lady Cougars responded with a pair of baskets to push the lead out to seven, and went on to finish the game on a 10-4 run to close out a nine-point victory over CCHS on Tuesday.
