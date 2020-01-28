WINGATE, N.C.—Tusculum University second baseman Daulton Martin has been named to the NCAA Division II Preseason All-Southeast Region first team as selected by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Martin was Tusculum's lone representative on the Preseason NCBWA All-Region team. Last year, he became the third consensus All-American in program history, sweeping accolades from the American Baseball Coaches Association, Division II Conference Commissioners Association and NCBWA.
The two All-American and three-time All-South Atlantic Conference selection led Tusculum with his .362 batting average in 2019 while also leading the league with 22 doubles (T6th in NCAA II) and 52 walks (3rd in NCAA II). He also led Tusculum with his eight home runs, 112 totals bases, .633 slugging percentage, .518 on-base percentage (18th in NCAA II) and five sacrifice flies. He accounted for 15 multiple-hit games while also going 17-of-22 in stolen bases and was hit by pitch 11 times.
In his 153-game career with the Pioneers, Martin is batting .384 which is the ninth-highest average in school history. He is also listed throughout the TU record book where his 54 career doubles are tied for the most in program history. He is fifth all-time in hits (214), fifth in triples (11), seventh in RBI (129), third in total bases (338), second in walks (105), fifth in hit by pitch (26) and second in career on-base percentage (.498).
Martin is majoring in business management and is a member of the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll and the Tusculum Athletic Director's Honor Roll. Last fall semester, he was one of 42 TU student-athletes to boast a perfect 4.00 grade point average.
In his first year at the helm of the Tusculum program, head coach Brandon Steele guided the Black and Orange to a 30-21 record and tied for third place in the SAC standings. The Pioneers return 19 lettermen including five position starters and eight pitchers from the 2019 club.
Tusculum will open the 2020 campaign this Friday night when the Pioneers take on Palm Beach Atlantic University as part of TU's annual South Florida swing to start the baseball season.
