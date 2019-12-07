SALEM, Va.—Freshman Christian Shouse (Jacksboro, Tenn.) placed first in the 60-meter dash, long jump and high jump to in a dominating first-day performance during the Bast-Cregger Invitational.
Competing as part of a heptathlon, Shouse posted a 7.07 time in the sprint to open Friday atop the podium and positioning himself at the top of the combined event standings.
The freshman wasn't done there, however, following up with another first place in the long jump with a mark of 6.94m. Shouse also finished second in the shot put at 11.57m
To cap off Friday's big day, the freshman put up an impressive 2.09m mark in the high jump, beating second place by nearly two-tenths at 1.91m, respectively. The leap is a qualifying mark for the indoor track and field national championship according to Tyler Stepp, associate director of the track and field program at C-N.
"He's a special young man," Stepp said. "What he did today in his first collegiate meet was more than most people would aspire to do in a career. The sky is the limit for this kid."
Shouse will continue with the final three events of the heptathlon Saturday.
Senior Jahvad McDermott (Jahvad McDermott), a preseason athlete to watch heading into the 2019 indoor season, began his sendoff campaign in dominant fashion, leaping to first place in the high jump with a mark of 1.98m. His best effort was a full tenth higher than second place, respectively.
No stranger to the top of the podium at this event, McDermott claimed victory in the high jump during last season's Finn Pincus Invitational with a mark of 2.04m.
In the women's division, high-jumper Hannah Moorhouse (Morristown, Tenn.) finished second in the high jump with a mark of 1.55m. For Moorhouse, a graduate transfer from Belmont, the invitational is the first time that the local product has leaped in a C-N uniform.
Sophomore Tiffany Noe (Morristown, Tenn.) placed fourth in the women's pentathlon for the Eagles. Maintaining consistency, Noe placed no lower than sixth in the five-event session with a fourth-place finish in the shot put at 9.07m.
