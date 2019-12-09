NEWPORT—The Newport Grammar School basketball teams kept up their winning ways on Monday night with a sweep of Rush Strong Middle School inside the friendly confines of their home gymnasium.
The Lady Warriors rallied from a late deficit to force overtime and won a 37-33 thriller.
Meanwhile, the Warriors were able to take control early and earned a 49-30 decision over the Plainsmen.
LADY WARRIORS WIN THRILLER
Down a bucket with the final 60 seconds on a clock? Not a problem for the NGS Lady Warriors.
Carsie Ellison highlighted a frantic final 60 seconds of regulation when her basket swished through the hoop with just 40 seconds to play in regulation to tie the contest at 31. Neither team could breakthrough the other’s defense over the remaining handful of seconds as the game went to overtime.
In the extra period, NGS outscored Rush Strong 6-2 to take the 37-33 win.
Emersen Smith made the lone field goal for the Lady Warriors to give her team the early advantage and the Lady Warriors never trailed again. Ellison iced the game with her free-throws in the final minute to seal the win.
NGS held Rush Strong to just one basket in the extra three-minute period.
NGS clawed its way back in the game early, after it had been stymied in the opening period. Rush Strong held the Lady Warriors at bay and took a 12-5 win after the first quarter.
The Lady Warriors though raced back into a 16-14 halftime lead after a strong second period effort. Rush Strong mustered just one field goal in the quarter, while Maddie Kinkead and Smith buried 3-pointers that helped put their team back in the lead.
Ellison, who scored a career-best 21 points in the win, helped pace the NGS effort in the second half. She scored all six of her team’s points in the third period and added seven more in the fourth quarter - including the game-tying basket in the final seconds of regulation.
Leah Hammonds was the only other NGS player to score in the game’s second half, which was played evenly as the two teams were tied at 22-22 after three quarters and 31-31 headed into overtime.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (37): Carsie Ellison 21, Emersen Smith 9, Maddie Kinkead 3, Ayla Cole 2, Leah Hammonds 2.
RUSH STRONG (33): Kara Stallings 12, Abby Merriman 8, Blakely Shiverdecker 6, McKiney Galyon 5, Liz Butler 2.
WARRIORS' HOT START EARNS WIN
The Newport Grammar Warriors made quick work of the Rush Strong Plainsmen in Monday’s battle.
Four players reached the scoring column in the first half as the Warriors opened up a 32-8 halftime lead, en route to the 49-30 decision.
In all, three players reached double digits in scoring for NGS, as it enjoyed a comfortable lead for most of the night.
Kylar Hayes scored 10 of his 12 points in the opening period to help the Warriors take an early 18-4 advantage, as Rush Strong was held to just a pair of Braden Workman field goals.
NGS poured on the offense again in the second period, as Izaiah Hall scored six of his 16 points, while Ethan Fine had four of his 11 in the six minutes leading up to halftime.
Hall scored six more points in the third period, as the Warriors held a commanding 41-14 lead headed into the fourth quarter.
Rush Strong did find a way to score 16 points in the fourth quarter, which more than doubled is output of the first three periods; however it was too late for the Plainsmen, as the Warriors grabbed the outcome.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (49): Izaiah Hall 16, Kylar Hayes 12, Ethan Fine 11,Tucker Hembree 2, Cade Harris 2, Dylan Fox 2, Loghan Styles 2.
RUSH STRONG (30): Braden Workman 9, Braden Jones 8, Garrett Cline 6, Ryan Finchum 5, Gabe Sawyer 2.
UP NEXT
NGS returns to action tonight as it plays host to Pigeon Forge Middle School. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
