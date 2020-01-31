NEWPORT—It wasn’t the most exciting night of the tournament, but Thursday set the stage for the weekend, locking in the four teams remaining in each bracket for Friday’s semifinals.
All four of the top seeds advances from Thursday’s remaining quarterfinals, each of which winning in convincing fashion. On the girls’ end, top seed Bridgeport and second seed Parrottsville had little trouble getting past their quarterfinal counterparts.
Much of the same was found for the boys, as Top seed Parrottsville and second seed Grassy Fork took little time getting past their opponents to lock in their spots to play through the rest of the weekend.
No. 2 PARROTTSVILLE 59, No. 7 EDGEMONT 15 (GIRLS)
The No. 2 seed Parrottsville Lady Parrotts wasted little time in securing their spot in Friday’s semifinals.
With early success with the full-court press, the Lady Parrotts put up lofty numbers in the first half en route to a 59-15 victory over the seventh-seeded Edgemont Lady Panthers on Thursday.
With the win, Parrottsville advances to face No. 3 seed Grassy Fork in tonight’s semifinal round. That game is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Parrotts were co-led in scoring by Blake Clevenger and Destiny Reece, who each finished with 12 points apiece. Nine players in total posted scoring figures for Parrottsville in the victory. Edgemont was led by Kera Clevenger with nine points.
Parrottsville opened the game with a 6-0 run, as Blake Clevenger scored the team’s first four points. She would go on to score nine points throughout the entire first frame.
Edgemont would get on the board after an early timeout, but the Lady Parrotts closed the first period an even larger run to take a 25-5 lead into the second.
Pressure defense from Parrottsville played a big role in getting a large, early lead in the first. It continued to do so in the second.
The Lady Parrotts continued to smother Edgemont with their full-court press that yielded easy points off turnovers to continue building their lead. By the half Parrottsville led 43-7, leaving a margin the Lady Panthers would not be able to overcome.
Parrottsville extended its lead to 40 in the first three minutes of the third, and led by as many as 44 late in the frame before taking a 55-13 lead into the fourth.
With such a large lead in hand going into the final period, the clock ran continuously for the last six minutes. The Lady Parrotts would ride out those final moments to lock up a 44-point win to advance to the semifinal round.
PARROTTSVILLE (59): Blake Clevenger 12, Destiny Reece 12, Mekiah Reed 9, Adisen McNealy 8, Abby Niethammer 6, Brooke Clevenger 6, Isabella Wilson 3, Kate Kickliter 2, Kirsten Moore 1.
EDGEMONT (15): Kera Clevenger 9, Kenzie Stuart 2, Kenley Jones 2, Logan Edmonds 2.
No. 2 GRASSY FORK 48, No. 7 CENTERVIEW 14 (BOYS)
The sting of missing the semifinals won’t inflict the Grassy Fork Ravens again this year. Instead, the second-seeded Ravens are guaranteed to play through the end of the tournament and hold a shot at the title.
Grassy Fork steadily built a lofty lead throughout Thursday night’s quarterfinals to top No. 7 seed Centerview 48-14. The Ravens will face No. 6 seed Bridgeport later tonight for a spot at Saturday night’s title game. That matchup is set to start at 8:45 p.m.
Grassy Fork was led in scoring by Trevor LaRue with 12 points. He was one of two Ravens to hit double-digit scoring figures, as Cyler Davis connected for 10. Centerview was led by Luke Jarnigan, who finished with 10 points.
Centerview put the first points of the game on the board, but gave up a 10-0 run to Grassy Fork in the minutes after. The Falcons got on the board again late in the frame, but still trailed 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Ravens opened the second with a 9-0 run that spanned the first four minutes of he frame, taking a 23-6 lead with two minutes left until the half. The Falcons broke their scoring drought in the final minute of the half, but still trailed 27-8 going into the locker room.
Grassy Fork opened the second half with five unanswered points, but gave four of them back to Centerview midway through the third. Leading 32-12, Grassy Fork put together a 10-run to close the third period on and took a 42-12 lead into the fourth.
With the clock running continuously throughout the final frame, the Ravens rode out the final six minutes for the 34-point victory.
GRASSY FORK (48): Trevor LaRue 12, Cyler Davis 10, Peyton Raines 8, Kannon Surber 8, Cruz Coggins 5, Cooper Davis 3, Hunter Gorrell 2.
CENTERVIEW (14): Luke Jarnigan 10, Kyler Browning 2, Cameron Turner 2.
No. 1 BRIDGEPORT 56, No. 8 NORTHWEST 13 (GIRLS)
The top seed Bridgeport Lady Rockets made it through to the semifinals with little resistance.
Opening their stay at the elementary tournament in Thursday’s quarterfinal round against No. 8 Northwest, the Lady Rockets used a strong second-quarter showing to pave the way to a 56-13 victory.
With the win, Bridgeport will take on No. 5 seed Del Rio tonight in the semifinals. That tip is slated for 5 p.m.
The Lady Rockets were led in scoring by Madylyn Bible with 10 points, as nine different players posted scoring figures for Bridgeport. Northwest was led by Jada Lorenzo with seven points.
Bridgeport opened the game on an 8-0 run in the first minute-and-a-half, but slowed in scoring the remainder of the period. The Lady Rockets still maintained an eight-point advantage after one, taking a 15-7 lead into the second.
Picking up the defensive intensity to start the second period, the Lady Rockets opened the frame with an 11-0 run in the first three minutes to take a 26-7 lead. The lead pushed past 20 points as the run continued through the final three minutes of the period. Bridgeport held the Lady Patriots scoreless through the second, outscoring them 17-0 to take a 32-7 lead into the half.
Northwest snapped its scoring drought early in the second half, but Bridgeport continued to extend its lead down the stretch.
The Lady Rockets led 46-9 after the third before going on to win by 43 points.
BRIDGEPORT (56): Madylyn Bible 10, Ava Wheeler 9, Alexis Evans 8, Halle Kitchen 8, Hannah Linderman 6, Kennadee Langford 5, Kionna Williams 4, Chesnee Rollins 4, Calie Presnell 2.
NORTHWEST (13): Jada Lorenzo 7, Jordan Smith 4, Brook Williams 2.
No. 1 PARROTTSVILLE 70, No. 8 DEL RIO 27 (BOYS)
The top seed Parrottsville Parrotts made it a clean sweep for the top remaining seeds in the tournament.
On Thursday night, using an early run to stave off the No. 8 seed Del Rio Trojans 58-18, the Parrotts pressed on to advance to the semifinal round on Friday.
With the win, the No. 1 seed Parrottsville Parrotts will take on No. 4 seed Northwest Patriots in a 6:15 p.m. tip later tonight.
The Parrotts were led in scoring by Dylan Webb with 15 points. Two more Parrotts finished in double figures in scoring, as Leland Sartain had 14 and Cooper Kelley finished with 13 points. Del Rio was led in scoring by Eli Roberts with 15 points.
Parrottsville had 10 points in the first minute, and scored 14 unanswered to start the game. Sartain proved to be a force in the paint, using his size to score 12 points in the first period to help pace the Parrotts to a 30-5 lead after one.
The Parrotts continued to extend their lead in the second, as they held Del Rio to single digits for the first half to take a 45-9 lead into the break.
With the outcome mostly decided, both teams used most of the second half to work in some of their bench players to get everyone playing time. Parrottsville led 58-18 after the third before going on to win by
PARROTTSVILLE (70): Dylan Webb 15, Leland Sartain 14, Cooper Kelley 13, Payton Worex 4, Ben Watts 4, Alex Fine 4, Dolan Turner 4, Ethan Nease 3, Devin Caldwell 3, Tyson Webb 3, Daniel Price 2, Braxton Stump 1.
DEL RIO (27): Eli Roberts 15, Logan Bowlin 5, Elijah Hembree 4, Kenneth Diaz 2, Gabriel Kassab 2.
