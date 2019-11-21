HARTFORD—The Grassy Fork Lady Ravens’ unbeaten streak to start the year is no more.
In a battle of unbeatens on Monday, the Bridgeport Lady Rockets reined supreme with a huge road win over Grassy Fork, placing them alone at the top of the girls’ elementary basketball standings as the season hits the midway point.
The Lady Rockets now have a game-and-a-half lead over second place Grassy Fork, and a two-and-a-half game lead over Parrottsville as the back half of the schedule gets set to play out.
In boys’ action, the Grassy Fork Ravens remained the lone unbeaten team in the league with a home win over Bridgeport. Northwest picked up a big road win over Cosby, and for the first time in two years the Smoky Mountain Bears secured a victory with a win over Del Rio.
The Cosby Lady Eagles came out victorious over the Northwest Lady Patriots, and both Parrottsville squads picked up victories over Edgemont on Monday.
BRIDGEPORT 47, GRASSY FORK 35 (GIRLS)
The Lady Rockets of Bridgeport now stand alone at the top of the girls’ elementary basketball standings.
Bridgeport took to the road on Monday for a battle between unbeaten teams, and the Lady Rockets came out the successor after topping the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens 47-35.
The Lady Rockets were led in scoring by Madylyn Bible’s game-high 18 points. Teammate Halle Kitchen added another 17 in the victory. Grassy Fork was led by Shylee Shelton’s 15 points.
Bridgeport held an 11-10 lead after one before taking an 18-15 lead into the half. Bible had nine of her game-high total in the first half, but would go on to do the most damage in the third period.
Looking to extend their lead, the Lady Rockets ignited for a 21-point frame in the third, taking a 39-28 lead into the fourth. Bible and Kitchen combined for 15 points to give Bridgeport a double-digit advantage going into the final period.
Grassy Fork tried to work the deficit down, but was unsuccessful in the end. Bridgeport held on down the stretch to pull out the 12-point road win on Monday.
BRIDGEPORT (47): Madylyn Bible 18, Halle Kitchen 17, Hannah Linderman 8, Kionna Williams 2, Calie Presnell 2.
GRASSY FORK (35): Shylee Shelton 15, Shaylee Coggins 9, Chloe Hance 6, Alexis McGaha 3, Madison Miller 2.
GRASSY FORK 47, BRIDGEPORT 33 (BOYS)
The Grassy Fork Ravens maintained their unblemished record on Monday, as they topped the Bridgeport Rockets 47-33 at home.
Cyler Davis and Kannon Surber helped pace the Ravens to victory. Davis had a game-high 12 points while Surber added 11. Bridgeport was led by Raeshon Palmer’s nine-point scoring effort.
Grassy Fork opened the game with a 14-8 lead, and took a 20-15 advantage into the half. Although Bridgeport was still within striking distance, the Ravens salted the game away in the second half.
Grassy Fork outscored the Rockets in each of the final two frames, taking a 33-24 lead into the fourth before finishing off the 14-point win at home.
Both teams will switch roles to close the week. Grassy Fork will hit the road for a pivotal matchup at Parrottsville, while Bridgeport will return home to host Del Rio. Both games are set for 6 p.m. starts.
GRASSY FORK (47): Cyler Davis 12, Kannon Surber 11, Spencer Moore 8, Cooper Davis 7, Peyton Raines 6, Trevor LaRue 3.
BRIDGEPORT (33): Raeshon Palmer 9, Jake Ellison 7, Hayden Smith 4, River Shropshire 3, Blake Ellison 2, Andrew McMahan 2, Kaden Shropshire 2, Zander Ball 2, Keagan Hall 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 45, EDGEMONT 10 (GIRLS)
The Lady Parrotts of Parrottsville controlled the outcome of Monday night’s home outing from the opening tip, as they took down the Edgemont Lady Panthers 45-10.
Destiny Reece led all scorers with 14 points, while Blake Clevenger added 10 for the Lady Parrotts. Edgemont was led by Cianna Davis’ seven points.
Parrottsville held a 17-2 lead after the first period, and held Edgemont scoreless in the second to take a commanding 28-2 lead into the half.
The Lady Parrotts’ defense continued to limit Edgemont’s production in the second half, taking a 42-5 lead into the fourth before closing out the 35-point victory.
PARROTTSVILLE (45): Destiny Reece 14, Blake Clevenger 10, Adisen McNealy 7, Kirsten Moore 6, Abby Niethammer 4, Brooke Clevenger 2, Mekiah Reed 2.
EDGEMONT (10): Cianna Davis 7, Kera Clevenger 2, Logan Edmonds 1.
PARROTTSVILLE 59, EDGEMONT 34 (BOYS)
The Parrottsville Parrotts were once again successful on their home floor, this time topping the Edgemont Panthers in a 59-34 outing on Monday evening.
Cooper Kelley led a trio of double-digit scorers for Parrottsville. He had a game-high 16 points in the win on Monday, while Logan Hommel added 15 and Leland Sartain poured in 10 more. Edgemont was co-led in scoring by Jerome Cofield and Jack Hicks, each of which had 10 points apiece.
Parrottsville built a double-digit lead in the first period, taking a 19-8 advantage into the second. The lead only grew in the second frame, as the Parrotts held a 36-17 edge going into the half.
The Parrotts pushed their lead past the 20-point margin in the third, taking a 46-21 into the fourth before closing out the 25-point victory.
Edgemont is off to finish the week and won’t return to action until Monday. Parrottsville remains at home on Thursday when it hosts Grassy Fork for a 6 p.m. tip.
PARROTTSVILLE (59): Cooper Kelley 16, Logan Hommel 15, Leland Sartain 10, Ethan Nease 7, Braxton Stump 5, Payton Worex 2, Ben Watts 2, Alex Fine 2.
EDGEMONT (34): Jerome Cofield 10, Jack Hicks 10, Ethan Watson 5, Kalen Hawkins 3, Tyson Sutton 2, Austin Gresham 2, Luke Jones 1, Darius Marshall 1.
DEL RIO 51, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 10 (GIRLS)
The Del Rio Lady Trojans took the opening of Monday night’s contest with the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears and ran with it, picking up a 51-10 road win.
Sierra Fisher led a trio of double-digit scorers for the Lady Trojans, as she posted a game-high 13 points. Hannah Strange added 12 and Jessi Swanger poured in 10 more in the win. Smoky Mountain was led by the four-point effort of Alyssa Susalla.
Del Rio opened the game with a 24-0 lead in the first quarter, and carried a 31-5 lead into the half. The Lady Trojans’ leading scorers in Fisher, Strange and Swanger combined for 21 of the team’s first-half scoring output.
Del Rio continued to dominate in the second half, taking a 41-10 lead at the end of the third before closing out the 41-point road win on Monday.
DEL RIO (51): Sierra Fisher 13, Hannah Strange 12, Jessi Swanger 10, Ella Serpico 6, Lexi Fleming 4, Harlie Tocholke 3, Alayna Jarnigan 2, Ariel Woody 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (10): Alyssa Susalla 4, Jacey Ball 3, Alexis Kincheloe 3.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN 42, DEL RIO 41 (BOYS)
In perhaps the most thrilling event of the night, the Smoky Mountain Bears snapped a two-year winless drought on Monday with a 42-41 victory over the Del Rio Trojans.
Hunter Hurst led Smoky Mountain to its momentous victory with a 26-point outing. Del Rio was led by a 28-point effort from Eli Roberts.
Del Rio held the opening lead with a 10-6 advantage, and turned in a 15-12 lead going into the half.
Hurst would score 16 of his game-high total in the second half to help lead the comeback, but the Bears would also knock down three crucial shots from behind the arc to pull out the come from behind triumph.
Del Rio continued to lead at the end of the third, but its lead was cut down to two at 29-27. Smoky Mountain was able to do just enough in the final frame to grit out a one-point victory over the Trojans.
Smoky Mountain will remain at home to finish the week, while Del Rio will continue its trek on the road. Smoky Mountain hosts Cosby on Thursday, and Del Rio travels to Bridgeport. Both games are set for 6 p.m. tips.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (42): Hunter Hurst 26, Bryer Henderson 6, Levi Reed 5, Stevie Gallagher 3, Jonathan Susalla 2.
DEL RIO (41): Eli Roberts 28, Elijah Hembree 4, Zyki Robinson 4, Kenneth Diaz 2, Logan Bowlin 2.Gabriel Kassab 1.
COSBY 36, NORTHWEST 18 (GIRLS)
Forcing a first-half shutout, the Cosby Lady Eagles were able to pick up a 36-18 home win over the Northwest Lady Patriots on Monday.
Ariel Ottinger led the Lady Eagles with a co-game-high nine points. Northwest was led by Brook Williams, who also posted nine points.
The Lady Eagles opened the game with a 14-0 lead at the end of one, and took a 25-0 lead into the half. With the game already in hand, Cosby began working in most of its bench to play out the second half.
Cosby’s lead remained a 25-point edge at the end of the third, as it led 33-8 after three before going on to close out the 18-point victory.
COSBY (36): Ariel Ottinger 9, Ava Carver 5, Kylee Cornwell 5, Gracie Jenkins 5, Allie Ottinger 4, Ella Hicks 3, Tyra Brooks 3, Shylee Weeks 2.
NORTHWEST (18): Brook Williams 9, Jada Lorenzo 7, Kayla Worex 1, Carrina McCarthy 1.
NORTHWEST 45, COSBY 24 (BOYS)
Behind another strong outing form Rolando Campos-Rodriguez, the Northwest Patriots picked up a big road win on Monday, this time over the Cosby Eagles.
Campos-Rodriguez had a game-high 25 points as he led the Patriots to a 45-24 win over the Eagles. Cosby was led by Tristian Ellison’s six-point outing.
Northwest opened the game with a 22-8 advantage, and turned in a 30-8 advantage as Cosby suffered major woes on the offensive end in the first half.
With a large lead already in hand, the Patriots merely managed their advantage the rest of the way.
Northwest took a 43-19 lead into the fourth before going on to close out the 21-point victory.
Both Cosby and Northwest will be on the road to finish the week. The Eagles travel to Smoky Mountain Thursday, while Northwest will be at Centerview. Tip-off for both games is set for 6 p.m.
NORTHWEST (45): Rolando Campos-Rodriguez 25, Jackie Burnette 6, Cornelio Campos-Nuci 4, Leo Campos-Nuci 4, Donovan Campos-Nuci 2, Benito Torres 2, Brandon Millette 2.
COSBY (24): Tristian Ellison 6, Colton Jenkins 4, Austin Sprouse 4, Oaklon Cameron 3, Jaxon Cameron 2, Greycin Cobble 2, Mack Holt 2, Aiden Butler 1.
