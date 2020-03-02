GREENEVILLE—Tusculum University had its streak of five straight victories come to an end Sunday afternoon as 24th-ranked University of North Georgia picked up a 4-2 win at the Nichols Tennis Complex in non-conference men's tennis action.
The Nighthawks (4-1) won the next-to-last singles match in three sets to defeat the Pioeners (6-2), who dropped the doubles point but earned two straight-set wins in singles to narrow the gap.
In singles, Frank Bonacia beat Daniel Ostap 7-5, 6-4 at flight two and Leon Huck earned a 6-1, 6-3 win at flight three over Paul Pahun. However, the Nighthawks' Mark Laishley came from a set down to beat Vadzim Raitsou 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 at flight five for the victory.
The Pioneers will be back home on Wednesday, March 4 to host Anderson in a South Atlantic Conference match beginning at 2 p.m.
