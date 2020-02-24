GREENEVILLE—Catawba’s Hunter Shepherd homered twice to lead the fifth-ranked Indians to a 10-4 South Atlantic Conference win over Tusculum Sunday afternoon at Pioneer Park.
Catawba (11-2, 3-0 SAC) records its 11th consecutive victory and completes the three-game weekend sweep over the Pioneers (9-7, 0-3 SAC).
Bryan Ketchie overcame a rocky first inning only to blank Tusculum for the next 5.2 innings to improve to 2-1 on the season. Ketchie scattered eight hits, three runs, two earned, two walks and four strikeouts.
The Indians finished the game with 14 hits on the afternoon including Cameron Morrison’s 4-for-5 effort, while Jeremy Simpson tallied three hits.
All nine Tusculum starters finished the game with at least a single, including two-hit performances by Fuzzy Furr and Jordan Beaver.
Tusculum jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning as Bryson Ford singled and moved to third base on Furr’s base hit. Luis Ezra put the Pioneers on the board with a sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, Brandon Trammell came through with a two-run, two-out single.
The Indians answered in the next inning as Zack Miller led off with a single and scored on Shepherd’s first home run of the game, a blast over the centerfield wall. Morrison made it back-to-back homers with his solo blast to left to tie the game at 3-3. Simpson followed with a single and Joe Butts walked. A sacrifice bunt moved the Catawba duo into scoring position. Trent Collins took over for TU starter Grant Crosby and a pair of ground outs to leave the score tied.
Catawba took the lead in the third scoring five runs with four of them being unearned due to a pair of TU errors to take an 8-3 lead. The Indians tallied five more hits including Shepherd’s second two-run blast of the game to give him six round-trippers this year.
Catawba added two more runs in the fourth frame to make it a 10-3 game. TU scored a run in the ninth inning on Daulton Martin’s sacrifice fly to cap the scoring.
Tusculum will close out its nine-game home-stand on Tuesday when they host in-state foe King University for a 5 p.m. contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.