NEWPORT—The turnovers went the way of the Cocke County High Lady Red this time.
Cocke County’s pressure defense had worked so well on Tuesday night that head coach Jeremy Byrd decided to open the game with it.
Four players scored in double figures thanks in large part to Cocke County’s defense forcing turnovers which led to transition layups as the Lady Red collected their first win of the season 76-27 over Knoxville Ambassadors at the Cocke Pit on Thursday night.
Camryn Halcomb led the charge on offense, scoring 20 points including half of the team’s six 3-point baskets.
“That was our plan tonight, turn them over. That’s what we did. I liked our effort and discipline pretty much the whole game,” Byrd said. “We wanted to play at a faster tempo on offense, get the ball down the floor and see if we were able to get something on the fast break, and they created good looks for their teammates.”
Halcomb converted an and-one and converted a two fast-break layups before Baxter knocked down her second close-range jumper of the opening frame to build a 27-5 cushion.
And she wasn’t nearly done, as Halcomb busted back-to-back 3-pointers in the second quarter as part of an 8-0 run.
Senior post Hailey Moore established herself in the paint quickly as she scored a layup in the opening quarter and then added a second-chance bucket in the second period, banking in a short jumper after CCHS grabbed the offensive rebound on a missed foul shot.
Even though she finished with just 4 points, Moore knows such effort is a must from her senior leadership role.
“Coach Byrd never takes it easy on the post,” Moore said with a laugh. “We all have to have someone to look up to so I try my best every day in practice to work my tail off and get on them, give them someone to look up to.Tuesday night was tough for us so we came in Wednesday and worked really hard. As a team we communicated a whole lot better tonight and made plays.”
And just for good measure, CCHS kept Knoxville Ambassadors off the scoreboard in the quarter.
Paige Niethammer dropped 14 points for the Lady Red (1-1) with Sydney Clevenger and Heavan Baxter adding 12 points each.
Clevenger helped the Lady Red pull away almost immediately, draining a pair of 3-pointers for a quick 13-0 lead. She then finished two layups in transition in the second quarter for a 42-12 lead. Baxter answered an Ambassadors basket with one of her own moments later for a 44-14 lead before Kaitlyn Smith’s triple cut the margin to 27 at the break.
Gracie Gregg, who converted two steals into buckets in her six-point first quarter, hit from long range in the third quarter before finishing with 9 points.
Halcomb then followed up her 3-pointer with a steal and a bucket to make it 58-22, and the Lady Red took a 66-27 lead into the final quarter to invoke the running clock.
Jayda Harden scored three of her 5 points at the charity stripe to accompany her field goal in the fourth quarter.
Catherine Hendershott scored all eight of Knoxville Ambassadors’ first quarter points, but CCHS had already built a 15-0 lead when she stole the ball and scored at the other end. Hendershott buried two 3-pointers in the first quarter but didn’t score another field goal the rest of the game, as CCHS limited her to a pair of foul shots in the third quarter. She finished with 10 while Smith added 9, all coming on 3-point baskets as she connected twice from behind the arc in the third quarter.
“We did a good job anticipating what they were doing. Getting hands up and making it difficult for them to see what they had,” Byrd said. “It’s hard to teach them to be aggressive and not foul every now and then. I thought we did a good job as far as that goes.”
The Lady Red entertain former conference rival Cherokee on Monday night, with start time set for 6 p.m.
