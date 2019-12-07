COSBY—A second-half spurt directed the Cosby High Lady Eagles in the right direction to grab a win at home on Friday against the Unaka Lady Rangers.
A slow start to the game for both Cosby and Unaka took a turn in the third quarter as Cosby found its offensive rhythm to grab a double-digit lead. The Lady Eagles never looked back after their run at the start of the third quarter and protected home court with a 53-29 win.
“We struggled in the first half, but played really well in the second half,” head coach Cody Lowe of Cosby said. “We stood too much in the first half. We started to go as Bralyn McGaha went. She’s our point guard and when she starts playing fast, we start playing fast. As you see we were successful with it there in the second half.”
Cosby’s (3-3) hot shooting in the second half allowed Lowe to break even on the season after outscoring Unaka (2-7) 38-17 in the second half.
The Lady Eagles cracked open a 14-3 run in the third quarter to grab them a lead of 14 points, and the momentum pushed them into the fourth quarter.
A 20-point lead displayed on the scoreboard for the Lady Eagles after a 16-1 run to take the Lady Rangers out of the game in the final quarter.
“That run was so important for us,” Lowe said. “Unaka was not quitting and did a good job hanging in there, but we finally put the game away. Our defense created offense.”
The game began slowly for both squads as Cosby led early with a 6-0 advantage after its defense haunted Unaka by forcing four turnovers in the first four minutes.
“We started out in a press,” Lowe said. “We wanted to play hard to start out and try to force them to struggle offensively. We have to get that stuff down and it transitions over from practice.”
The Lady Rangers cleaned up their offense and stole the lead at 7-6 after Molly Guy’s bucket underneath. The advantage did not last long, though, as the first quarter ended with a tie at 9-9.
Cosby’s defense transitioned into the second quarter for them to jump ahead with back-to-back baskets. Unfortunately, the Lady Eagles could not score more than six in the quarter with four of the points coming from Lauren Ford.
Only a 15-12 lead separated Cosby from Unaka at the half.
“We had a good spark off the bench coming out of halftime. If we have that in more games, we will be okay,” Lowe said.
The Lady Eagles grabbed their biggest lead of the game as the second half started after a couple of trips to the charity stripe and a 3 by Ford.
The 3’s began to fall for Cosby, as Gracie Johnson connected after Ford to give her team a double-digit lead. A quick triple and layup right after had the Lady Eagles up 31-17, but that was cut to just a 10-point lead as the third quarter came to a close.
“We started to have a few players score for us,” Lowe said. “We had an offense going in the third quarter and it showed in the fourth quarter, too. I think it was crucial for us to have a good last two quarater with how the game began.”
Unaka cut the deficit to just six as the final quarter began, but that disappeared quickly as Cosby found its biggest run of the game with a 16-1 spurt. The quick scoring by the Lady Eagles grabbed them a 20-point lead with only four minutes to play, and from there, they coasted themselves to victory.
