NEWPORT—A.J. Mills made it clear right away — there would be no third quarter letdown on this night.
After scoring just two points in the first half, Mills ignited Cocke County quickly to begin the final 16 minutes as the Fighting Cocks pulled away from Knoxville Ambassadors 79-55 at the Cocke Pit on Thursday night.
Even with a 16-point halftime lead, the Fighting Cocks (1-1) were in no position to get comfortable.
Instead, Mills helped CCHS come out firing to start the third quarter as the senior guard buried a 3-pointer and then drove to the rim for five quick points.
And Mills started the fourth quarter the same way he had the third, knocking down another 3-pointer and finishing with 10 points for the night.
“After a rough start I thought A.J. played a lot better under control in the second half,” CCHS coach Ray Evans said. “We attacked the rim much better. We still had some turnovers and still showed our youth here and there, but our message was attack the rim until they stop us and find the open guy. We did a heck of a lot better tonight.”
Mills was one of five players to score in double figures for the Big Red, equaling the 10-point outing of freshman Baylor Baxter.
Keaston Jackson led the way for CCHS with 12 points while Corey Askew and Josh Ellis both dropped 11.
Jackson scored half of his points in Cocke County’s 24-point third period, stealing the ball under the rim and finishing before knocking down a hook shot and a second-chance bucket for his sixth field goal.
Ellis drained his second 3-pointer in the third quarter, during which he also stole the ball and finished at the other end before Tysen Simpson drained a triple for a 55-28 advantage. Baxter’s layup made it 57-30 going to the fourth.
Baxter hit from long distance in the fourth quarter and closed Cocke County’s scoring by finishing through contact for a 79-50 lead.
Jody Swann finished just outside double figures with 9 points as he buried three 3-pointers, two of them coming in the final quarter before Isaiah Elliott drained Cocke County’s fourth of five triples in the final quarter. Rickey Valdes finished in the paint twice for his 4 points.
“That’s the way we’ve got to play. We’ve got to spread it around,” Evans said. “Our biggest problem in our scrimmages and first game was the third quarter. We addressed that at practice and tried to focus at halftime on how to go back out and just play with the mindset of keep attacking and keep going. They came out and did a good job.”
Trailing 6-4 midway through the opening quarter, Cocke County pulled even on Jackson’s baseline jumper.
Askew then went to work, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers from the left wing and capping his eight-point first quarter with a floater from the baseline as CCHS led 15-8 after one quarter.
Ellis completed an and-one to open the second quarter, which saw Cayden Fisher and Mills each put back a miss to cap a 22-4 run by the Fighting Cocks.
Cocke County’s depth worked to its advantage as well, as the Big Red repeatedly substituted five players at a time throughout the night.
“We came in tonight wanting to try in the first half to see how it worked. It worked so well we just stuck with it in the second half,” Evans noted. “To play as fast as we’re going to play, we’re going to get tired so we’re going to have to have 10 deep anyway. It just depends on the situation.”
Jed Zoppa buried two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 12 points to lead Knoxville Ambassadors.
Ben Johnson, who hit from deep three times in the second half, poured in 11 points with Micah Williams adding 10.
Cocke County plays host to former IMAC foe Cherokee at 7:30 p.m. on Monday night.
