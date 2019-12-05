Since dropping back-to-back outings against Bridgeport and Parrottsville, the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens have been searching for their footing to get their season back on track.
Monday was nearly another deviation from the main course, but they were able to get things righted in the second half to avoid falling to Edgemont.
Grassy Fork’s boys team was also successful on the road at Edgemont on Monday, as the Ravens remain in a deadlock for the top spot with Parrottsville as the season quickly winds down.
The Bridgeport Lady Rockets remain the lone unbeaten team as they disposed of the Northwest Lady Patriots on Monday. Parrottsville and Del Rio were also successful in girls’ competition earlier in the week.
The Northwest Patriots continued their recent hot streak on Monday with a win over Bridgeport. They’ve now won five of their last seven outings, and have found themselves in a 3-way tie for third place in the boys’ standings.
GRASSY FORK 37, EDGEMONT 22 (GIRLS)
The Edgemont Lady Panthers led at the half, but couldn’t hold on late to pull off the upset of the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens.
Grassy Fork’s defensive effort saved the day, allowing the Lady Ravens to come out with a 37-22 victory on Monday.
Chloe Hance led all scorers with 18 points in favor of Grassy Fork. Kera Clevenger was Edgemont’s leading scorer with seven.
The Lady Panthers took an 8-4 lead after the first period, and maintained that advantage for a 16-12 lead at the half. However, Grassy Fork stepped up the intensity in a big way in the second half.
The Lady Ravens limited Edgemont to just six points total in the second half, as they fought back to take a 26-20 lead after the third period before pushing out their lead in the final frame to claim the 15-point come from behind victory on Monday.
GRASSY FORK (37): Chloe Hance 18, Alexis McGaha 8, Madison Miller 6, Shylee Shelton 5.
EDGEMONT (22): Kera Clevenger 7, Kenzie Stuart 5, Kenley Jones 5, Cianna Davis 3, Diamond Hyde 2.
GRASSY FORK 44, EDGEMONT 34 (BOYS)
The start of each half became the Edgemont Panthers’ undoing on Monday, as they fell behind in the first and third frames to allow Grassy Fork to come away with a 44-34 victory on the road.
Kannon Surber led the Ravens with a game-high 17 points, and Cyler Davis added another 14 to their effort. Edgemont was led in scoring by Jack Hicks, who had 10 points on Monday.
Grassy Fork opened the game with a 14-5 lead, and held a 20-13 lead at the half. While Edgemont had worked to drain the deficit going into the half, Grassy Fork rolled to start the third by putting up 15 points in the frame to take a 35-21 lead going into the fourth.
The Ravens managed their advantage down the stretch in order to pick up the 10-point win on the road.
Both Grassy Fork and Edgemont will host games to end the week on Thursday. Grassy Fork hosts Smoky Mountain, while Edgemont will welcome in Bridgeport. Both games are set to start at 6 p.m.
GRASSY FORK (44): Kannon Surber 17, Cyler Davis 14, Spencer Moore 8, Cooper Davis 3, Peyton Raines 2.
EDGEMONT (34): Jack Hicks 10, Luke Jones 6, Jarvis Scipio 5, Jerome Cofield 5, Darius Marshall 2, Ethan Watson 2, Kalen Hawkins 2, Caden Lane 2.
BRIDGEPORT 69, NORTHWEST 4 (GIRLS)
Putting together one of the most dominant performances of the season, the league-leading Lady Rockets out of Bridgeport stormed to a 69-4 victory on the road at Northwest on Monday.
All 11 members of Bridgeport’s roster posted scoring figures, as the team was led by a trio of double-digit scorers.
Calie Presnell led the Lady Rockets with 13 points, while Kennedee Langford aded 11 and Madylyn Bible put up 10. Brook Williams and Alicia Morales atoned for all of Northwest’s scoring output.
Bridgeport opened the game with a 15-0 lead at the end of the first period, and carried a 26-2 advantage into the half.
The Lady Rockets put up most of their points in the third period, scoring 27 unanswered to carry a 53-2 lead into the fourth before finishing out the 65-point victory.
BRIDGEPORT (69): Calie Presnell 13, Kennedee Langford 11, Madylyn Bible 10, Halle Kitchen 9, Chesnee Rollins 6, Ava Wheeler 6, Kionna Williams 4, Alexis Evans 4, Karli Bradshaw 2, Leah Hannah 2, Hannah Linderman 2.
NORTHWEST (4): Brook Williams 2, Alicia Morales 2.
NORTHWEST 41, BRIDGEPORT 24 (BOYS)
Second-half defense made the difference on Monday night as the Northwest Patriots topped the Bridgeport Rockets in a 41-24 decision at home.
The Patriots held Bridgeport to just eight points in the second half in order to pick up another big victory on the season.
Northwest was led in scoring by Rolando Campos-Rodriguez, who had a game-high 15 points. Leo Campos-Nuci joined his teammate in double figures with 13 points. Bridgeport was led in scoring by Kaiden Shrophire’s five-point outing.
The Patriots held a 12-10 lead at the end of the first period, and took a 24-16 lead into the half. Campos-Rodriguez and Campos-Nuci combined to put up 17 of Northwest’s scoring output through the first two periods.
The second half spelled doom for Bridgeport. The Rockets needed a spark offensively to climb back from their eight point deficit, but only managed one point in the third as Northwest continued to pull away.
Northwest held a 32-17 lead at the end of the third, as the Patriots went on to complete the 17-point victory at home over Bridgeport.
Bridgeport will finish the week on the road, while Northwest gets a night off to close out the week. The Rockets will travel to Edgemont for a 6 p.m. tip on Thursday. Northwest will return to action on Monday with a trip to Grassy Fork.
NORTHWEST (41): Rolando Campos-Rodriguez 15, Leo Campos-Nuci 13, Benito Torres 7, Jackie Barnette 2, Cornelio Campos-Nuci 2, Peter Corby 2.
BRIDGEPORT (24): Kaiden Shropshire 5, Keagan Hall 4, Blake Ellison 3, River Shropshire 2, Devante Wigfall 2, Carson Manning 2, Jake Ellison 2, Ethan Laws 2, Zander Ball 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 63, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 24 (GIRLS)
The Lady Parrotts of Parrottsville opened Monday night’s contest on a strong note, taking a large early lead that held the rest of the way for a 63-24 victory over Smoky Mountain.
Parrottsville was led by Adisen McNealy’s game-high 13 points, as nine different Lady Parrotts posted scoring figures in the win. Smoky Mountain was led by Tessa Clark with seven points.
Parrottsville opened the game on an 18-0 run that spanned the entire first period, and carried a commanding 36-4 lead into the half. The Lady Parrotts would slightly extend their lead to start the second half, taking a 48-12 lead into the fourth as they went on to complete the 39-point victory at home over the Lady Bears.
PARROTTSVILLE (63): Adisen McNealy 13, Kate Kickliter 8, Kirsten Moore 7, Isabella Wilson 7, Abby Niethammer 7, Brooke Clevenger 6, Javin Campbell 6, Blake Clevenger 5, Cee Gee McNealy 4.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (24): Tessa Clark 7, Kassie Davis 4, Sophia Summerlin 4, Alexis Kincheloe 3, Brylie Forrester 2, Lily Rich 2, Alyssa Susalla 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 61, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 24 (BOYS)
Putting together a dominant first-half showing, the Parrottsville Parrotts forged their way to a 61-24 home triumph over the Smoky Mountain Bears on Monday night.
The Parrotts were co-led in scoring by Daniel Price and Logan Hommel, who each posted game-high totals with 13 points. Smoky Mountain was led by Hunter Hurst’s 10-point outing.
Parrottsville opened the game with an 11-2 lead at the end of the opening period, and took a 28-13 lead into the half. The Parrotts continued to stretch their lead in the second half, taking a 40-21 lead at the end of the third before going on to close out the 37-point victory.
Smoky Mountain will stay on the road to complete the week, while Parrottsville continues its home stand on Thursday. Smoky Mountain will be on the road at Grassy Fork, while Parrottsville will host Centerview. Both games are set for 6 p.m. tips.
PARROTTSVILLE (61): Daniel Price 13, Logan Hommel 13, Payton Worex 8, Dolan Turner 8, Dylan Webb 7, Devin Caldwell 4, Alex Fine 4, Ethan Nease 2, Ben Watts 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (24): Hunter Hurst 10, Levi Webb 6, Levi Reed 3, Jonathan Susalla 3, Christian Walsh 2.
DEL RIO 45, CENTERVIEW 23 (GIRLS)
The middle portion of the game was kind to the Del Rio Lady Trojans, as they stepped out to a large lead by the final period to top the Centerview Lady Falcons 45-23 on Monday.
The Lady Trojans were led in scoring by Sierra Fisher, who had a game-high 14 points. Centerview was led by Abby Zajac, who had eight.
The first period was a low-scoring affair for both teams, but saw Del Rio come out with a 5-2 lead going into the second. The Lady Trojans stepped out their lead in the second period, outscoring Centerview 15-6 to hold a 20-8 lead at the half.
The game remained in the Lady Trojans’ favor in the third period, as they pushed their advantage to a 34-12 lead going into the fourth before riding out the final six minutes en route to a 22-point victory.
DEL RIO (45): Sierra Fisher 14, Jessi Swanger 9, Vanessa Diaz 7, Hannah Stranger 6, Ella Serpico 4, Ariel Woody 3, Lexi Fleming 2.
CENTERVIEW (23): Abby Zajac 8, Emma Barrett 7, Cadence Phillips 3, Mason McMahan 3, Carly Bramlet 2.
CENTERVIEW 44, DEL RIO 16 (BOYS)
Stingy on the defensive end, the Centerview Falcons didn’t leave Monday night’s game to chance agains the Del Rio Trojans, as they stormed out to a large, early lead to pick up a 44-16 win.
Leading the Falcons was Cameron Turner, who had a game-high 17 points on the night. Del Rio was led in scoring by Eli Roberts’ six points.
Centerview opened the night with a 15-2 lead, and took a large 30-6 lead into the half. Turner had 13 of his total 17 points in the first 12 minutes of play.
The lead continued to grow in the second half, as the Falcons took a 38-12 lead into the fourth before closing out the 28-point victory.
Del Rio will return home to close the week on Thursday by hosting Cosby, while Centerview takes to the road to face Parrottsville. Both games are set to tip off at 6 p.m.
CENTERVIEW (44): Cameron Turner 17, Brady Calfee 8, Ethan Hurley 4, Albert Liner 4, Riley Collins 3, Jonah Lloyd 2, Bryson Miller 2, Logan Foy 2, Parker Weeks 2.
DEL RIO (16): Eli Roberts 6, Elijah Hembree 4, Kenneth Diaz 2, Zyki Robinson 2, Logan Bowlin 2.
