GREENEVILLE—The Tusculum men’s volleyball team face another in-state foe on Tuesday night. Lincoln Memorial came to town and downed the Pioneers in straight sets.
The Railsplitters (3-1, 1-0 IVA) won by scores of 25-16, 25-18, 25-10 to blank the young Pioneers (1-3, 1-1 IVA).
Lincoln Memorial was led offensively by Evan Cory’s nine kills, while Pedro Carvalho’s eight kills came on 11 swings, netting a .727 hitting percentage. AJ Risavy dished out 25 assists, meanwhile Cory earned three service aces. Attia Soliman gathered a match-high six digs, followed closely by Cory with five. At the net, Carvalho collected four total blocks (two solo, two assists). Johansen Negron was the only other Railsplitter to be credited with a block, combining on two with his teammate.
Matteo Miselli and Shaun Kampshoff finished with five kills apiece to head up the Pioneer attack. Lucas Blanco accounted for all but two Tusculum assists with his 15. Ivan Sosa, in his debut, picked up the lone ace for the home team. Four Pioneers tied one another with three digs: Jaret Knight, Kampshoff, Miselli, and Mackenzie Scott. Shaphar Grant made a big impact at the net with five total blocks (two solo, three assists). Miselli added three block assists to the effort.
Lincoln Memorial finished the match with a .415 hitting percentage with 37 kills and 10 errors in 65 total attempts. TU tallied 18 kills, 19 errors, and 66 attacks for a -.015 hitting percentage. The Pioneers led the Railsplitters in total blocks (7-4), while the visitors prevailed in assists (30-17), aces (7-1), and digs (19-15.
Tusculum is set to travel away from Pioneer Arena for the first time, trekking to the Carolinas. The first stop will be North Greenville on Friday, January 17 for a 7pm first serve.
