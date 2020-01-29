COSBY—Plus signs filled Pigeon Forge’s side of the scorebook, and that was a big minus for Cosby.
Blake Staininger and Hussein Al-Sultani dominated Cosby in the paint, combining to hit 19 field goals as the Tigers rolled to victory 67-54 Tuesday night.
And the plus signs, five of them total, represented three-point plays. Staininger and Al-Sultani each had two of them and combined for 48 points. This time, Staininger’s point production led to victory as he scored 19 when the teams met Jan. 14 at Pigeon Forge. In the rematch, he dropped 26 while Al-Sultani added 22.
The closest Cosby (16-7) could get in the second half was nine points, twice in the third quarter. Braden Shaffer hit a deep 3-pointer which pulled the Eagles within 38-29, and Cosby made it 48-39 late in the quarter.
Shaffer tried to rally the Eagles one last time in the fourth, burying his third 3-pointer to make it 58-48 with 3:49 remaining. But Staininger and Al-Sultani helped Pigeon Forge (10-10) pull away from the charity stripe. Al-Sultani’s and-one with 41 seconds remaining cut short any hopes of a Cosby rally. Chris Creswell, the Tigers’ third-leading scorer with 6, added a transition layup to match Pigeon Forge’s largest lead at 15 points, 67-52.
“My guys didn’t really answer the bell tonight, to be honest,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “I thought we played without energy. Just very disappointed in my guys tonight.”
Pigeon Forge, on the other hand, did answer all of Cosby’s second-half comeback attempts. Staininger and Al-Sultani were at the forefront as both finished in the paint before Staininger’s 3-pointer built the lead to 46-31. And after Avery Bohanan stopped Cosby’s second run with his floater, Al-Sultani stole the ball and finished the ensuing layup. Staininger’s and-one with 9 seconds in the third quarter made it 54-39.
Jeremy Wise scored all 13 of his points in the second half, hitting one of Cosby’s three triples in the third quarter. He used the glass for all three of his fourth-quarter field goals. Shaffer buried three 3-pointers and finished with 12.
Riley Galler also hit double figures with 10 points, scoring three of his five field goals in the first quarter. Trey Johnson gave Cosby its last lead at 7-6 when he drained a 3-pointer. Shaffer and Johnson had both been battling illness before Tuesday’s game.
“They’ve been under the weather,” Brooks said. “But I still don’t like where our heart was tonight. They know I’m disappointed in them so we’ll see how they respond.”
The Tigers answered Johnson’s 3-pointer with nine straight points. Micah Wilkinson knocked down a triple to end the spurt and make it 15-7, and Pigeon Forge took a 19-9 lead to the second quarter.
Logan Cline scored 6 for Cosby, closing the third-quarter gap to 46-36 with his 10-foot baseline jumper. Blake Coggins buried a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, after Chad Styles had hit from deep in the second. Staininger sent Pigeon Forge to the locker room ahead 34-23, banking in his jumper with 22 seconds until halftime.
Tuesday’s loss also ended the Eagles’ five-game winning streak over Pigeon Forge. The Tigers had last prevailed 57-56 at Cosby in January 2016.
Cosby entertains District 2-A rival Tennessee School for the Deaf at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
