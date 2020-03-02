JEFFERSON CITY—Carson-Newman forced 21 turnovers scoring 27 points off of giveaways and limited Newberry to 31 percent shooting to win, 77-46, the regular season finale in South Atlantic Conference play Saturday at Holt Fieldhouse.
"It's good to come out with a win," Carson-Newman coach Mike Mincey said. "This time of year, it's always kind of hard as long as the season has been going. I am really proud with the first-half effort more so than the second half. We changed stuff up to start the game starting the senior class. When that second group came in in the first quarter, we got some steals and buckets."
On Senior Day, Kayla Marosites (Elizabethton, Tenn.) posted her 23rd double-double of the year with 22 points and 11 rebounds making all 12 of her foul shots. The senior moved into ninth on the school's scoring list passing former teammate Mika Wester to bring her total to 1,343. She moved into third on the rebounding list with 1,052 her in career passing Jana Davis.
"People aren't going to realize what she brought to the table until we play next year," Mincey said. "Ever since she stepped foot, our tide has turned into being one of the better programs in our region. One year we were able to play on the national stage in the Elite Eight. Some of the stuff she has been able to do on the floor and in the classroom will likely not be done again. Pound for pound I really think she is the best rebounder in the country."
Carson-Newman (21-7, 17-5) finishes the regular season in the top two in the league standings for a third straight year beating Newberry (16-11, 13-9) for the 13th time in the last 15 meetings and the ninth in a row.
Four players finished in double figures for the home side with Qua Hines (Sevierville, Tenn.) stuffing the stat sheet to the tune of 11 points, six steals and five assists. Addison Byrd (Nashville, Tenn.) finished with 13 and Braelyn Wykle (Greeneville, Tenn.) tallied 10.
The Lady Eagles shot 42 percent from the floor sinking eight of 17 from deep and going 19-for-22, 86 percent, from the free-throw line. The Lady Eagles received 33 points from the bench and dropped in 37 points in the paint.
Newberry scored five of the first seven points of the game before C-N responded with a 7-0 run to take a 9-5 lead with 5:56 to go in the first. The Wolves swung back regaining the lead on a three-point from Kelsey Brett to put the visitors on top 12-11 six minutes into the game. The Lady Eagles retaliated with 15 of the final 20 points of the period to take a 26-17 lead after 10 minutes.
The second period has been the strongest of the season for Mincey's crew and Saturday was no different. Newberry went 1-for-13 from the field watching the Orange and Blue score 14 of the 16 points in the frame to go ahead 40-19 at halftime.
In a back-and-forth third period the Lady Eagles were plus-three to take a 58-33 advantage into the final period. After scoring the first six points of the fourth at the line, the Wolves bounced back with an 8-0 run to pull the margin to 64-41.
C-N scored 10 of the final 15 points of the game going 12-for-14 at the line in the fourth to seal a victory and the third-lowest scoring output by an opponent during the year.
Ericka Wiseley scored 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the floor for the Wolves. None of her teammates finished with more than five as the rest of the group went 11-for-46 from the field.
The Lady Eagles turn their focus to the SAC Women's Basketball Championships after the team clinched the No. 2 seed thanks to Wingate beating Tusculum on Saturday. C-N hosts seventh-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne Wednesday night at 7 p.m. from Holt Fieldhouse in the quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.