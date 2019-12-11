Chase Smith and Trent Lovelace wasted little time finding their stroke.
Smith buried two 3-pointers right off the bat, and Lovelace buried five triples and outscored Cocke County by himself with 22 points.
West scored the first 12 points of the game and never allowed the Fighting Cocks to recover, rolling to a 78-21 triumph at the Cocke Pit on Tuesday.
Smith poured in 13 points, and Brady Cornett joined them in double figures with 10 points for the Trojans (5-4, 1-1 District 2-AAA), who led 23-4 after the opening quarter and 49-11 at halftime as Sawyer Smith and Luke Yandell respectively hit shots in the paint as the quarters expired. Cornett’s 10-foot jumper made it 71-16 going to the fourth quarter, where West’s lead grew to 77-18 before Major Woods buried a 3-pointer for Cocke County (2-7, 0-3).
The Fighting Cocks made just six field goals in the game, two in the first and fourth quarters and one basket in the second and third periods.
Isaiah Elliott led CCHS with 7 points, hitting a pull-up jumper in the first quarter and a runner in the fourth after going 3-of-4 at the free-throw line in the second quarter.
Hayden Green’s layup with 4:25 in the first quarter brought Cocke County as close as it would get at 12-2.
Baylor Baxter finished with 5 points, hitting a baseline jumper in the second quarter and a 3-pointer in the third.
A.J. Mills connected on both of his foul shots while Keaston Jackson and Conner Ramsey each hit 1 to wrap up Cocke County’s scoring.
The Fighting Cocks play host to non-conference rival Gatlinburg-Pittman on Thursday night before visiting district foe Seymour on Friday. Both games are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
