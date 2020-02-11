ROCK HILL, S.C.—For the third time this season Kayla Marosites was named the South Atlantic Conference's Player of the Week on Monday leading Carson-Newman to wins over Mars Hill and Coker.
Marosites nabs her fifth career weekly honor from the league. During the 2019-20 season, only Anderson's Alexy Mollenhauer has won more weekly laurels that C-N's senior guard. The guard ties Haris Price for the most honors in one season while sitting one behind the two-time All-American for career SAC plaudits.
The Elizabethton, Tenn. native scored 33 points in a pair of victories going 10-for-19 from the field and burying five triples. She added 20 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks converting on eight of her nine free-throw attempts.
In a 96-73 victory over the Lions on Wednesday night, Marosites posted her 17th double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds adding two blocks, a steal and an assist.
Three days later in a 19-point win at Coker, Marosites scored 18 points and added nine rebounds, two assists and a steal going 6-for-11 from the field and four of six from beyond the arc.
With six games remaining in the regular season, the senior sits in 13th on the school's all-time scoring list most recent passing her assistant coach, Tatum Burstrom, bringing her tally up to 1,237 points. She is fifth in total rebounds with 972 trying to become the fifth player in school history with 1,000 points and 1,000 boards. With 148 three-pointers she is fifth.
Marosites ranks in the top 10 in the country in three different categories, double-doubles (17), rebounds per game (12.3) and total rebounds (270). She is top 10 in the conference in 17 total areas ranking second in scoring and in the top five in steals, free-throw percentage and field-goal percentage.
Marosites leads the Lady Eagles in a Wednesday night contest at Mossy Creek against Lenoir-Rhyne for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off. Air time on the Eagle Sports Network starts at 5:15 with "The AEC Countdown to Tip-Off".
