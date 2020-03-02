GREENEVILLE—The University of North Georgia defeated Tusculum University 4-1 in a matchup of nationally-ranked women's tennis teams Sunday morning at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The 10th-ranked Nighthawks (5-0) won the doubles point and three of the four completed singles matches against the 17th-ranked Pioneers (4-2), whose lone victory came at flight four where Africa Mota earned a 6-3, 6-3 win over Annie Adams.
Tusculum nearly earned a second point at flight two of singles, where Julia Lopez had a 6-4, 2-6, 5-4 lead over 49th-ranked Vaishali Jorge when the match was stopped due to the Nighthawks earning the fourth and clinching team point.
The Pioneers will resume their South Atlantic Conference schedule on Wednesday, March 4 at the Nichols Tennis Complex against Anderson, beginning at 2 p.m.
