It’s the final week of the regular season. Or the final week and one day if you’re Cosby.
The 2019-20 season has flown past since tipping off in November, and now the run for the postseason is about to get underway.
While the Cosby High Eagles and Lady Eagles have a heavy slate to close the year, including a pair of district contests, the Cocke County High Lady Red and Fighting Cocks have nearly wrapped up their regular season campaign.
The final week of the season has been one full of schedule changes and mix-ups for CCHS. Originally left with no games to play this week, Cocke County added Powell to the schedule for Thursday, Feb. 13. When the Panthers cancelled, it looked to add a road game at North Greene on the same day. However, thanks to last week’s weather woes North Greene had to call off the matchup, too, in order to fit in its originally scheduled weekend bout with Unaka.
As of Monday, Cocke County still doesn’t have a game scheduled for this week in the lead-up to next week’s District 2-AAA Tournament. School officials are still actively seeking to add a game before the end of the week, though.
Weather wasn’t just an issue for Cocke County this past week. Cosby endured its own schedule changes late last week. Scheduled to play Hancock County last Friday, that matchup had to be moved to this Thursday, Feb. 13 due to dangerous road conditions caused by localized flooding in the area.
With the change in events, Cosby is now set to play three times this week and finish the season on Monday, Feb. 17 at Sevier County — another matchup that had to be postponed from its originally scheduled date.
This week marks a big week for both Cosby squads in their quest for the top seeds in the upcoming District 2-A Tournament. Both the Eagles and Lady Eagles can clinch the regular season district titles and No. 1 seeds for the tourney with wins over Hancock County on Thursday.
It would be the third consecutive district title for Lady Eagles’ coach Cody Lowe — who has yet to lose in the district since taking over the program in 2017 — and the first for first-year Eagles’ head coach Kurt Brooks.
The Lady Eagles easily handled Hancock County earlier in the year with a 49-10 win on the road. The Eagles, however, had to come from behind late with a furious rally to top the Indians. Hancock County is two games back of the Eagles heading into Thursday night. Cosby would need just one victory over either the Indians or Greenback to clinch the top spot for the season.
Although Cosby is still looking to lock up its spots for the postseason, Cocke County is already set.
The Lady Red put the final touches on an impressive run in the second half of the season to lock up the No. 2 seed for the upcoming District 2-AAA Tournament. As a result, they’ve also secured a spot in the league’s semifinals and a berth in the Region 1-AAA quarterfinals.
The Fighting Cocks will play the role of the underdog throughout the tournament, as they’ll be in the district’s first round matchup as the sixth seed. They’ll take on No. 7 seed Seymour to start the postseason. With a win they would advance to face No. 3 seed Morristown East, who they nearly defeated in last Friday’s district finale.
District tournaments officially begin on Monday, Feb. 17 across the state. Regardless of this week’s outcomes, though, Cosby will not tip-off in its tourney until Friday, Feb. 21. The District 2-A Tournament will be held at Cosby. The District 2-AAA Tournament will take place at Morristown East.
