JEFFERSON CITY—Senior Caleb Howell (Easley, S.C.) received his third Bluegrass Mountain Conference Male Swimmer of the Week Award after his performance in C-N's tri-meet against Emmanuel and SCAD on Jan. 18 in Franklin Springs, Georgia.
Howell won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:51.92 and the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:02.95.
He also placed second in 100-yard breaststroke at a time of 56.77.
His performances led C-N to a combined victory over the Bees and Lions in the team's final regular season event before Conference Championships and National Championships.
"To win those events it is all about consistency when it comes to warming up, getting mentally focused and just implementing my race plans, Howell said. "Those two events are what I train for every day. I know if I let autopilot take over, I'll have a good swim."
It is the third time in Howell's career that he has received the honor, the trio of laurels have all come this season. Howell previously won the award for the weeks of Nov.11 to Nov.17, 2019 and Sept 30th to Oct. 6th, 2019.
"To be recognized for a third time this year seems unreal," Howell said. "Getting the recognition so many times shows how my hard work and reliability when it comes to racing is impressing the coaches throughout the conference so I am more than happy to be swimmer of the week for the third time."
Howell and the Eagles next march to Charlotte, North Carolina for the BMC Conference Championships from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16.
The team will then conclude its season from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14. 2020 in Geneva, Ohio at the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving National Championships.
"Going into conference and nationals, I believe this sets me up to be the one to look at," Howell said. "I think coaches and swimmers will be looking to see what I can do at these championship meets, if I can swim my fastest swims of the season and hopefully the fastest of my career… This award is a confidence boost that I am doing what I need to do to leave my mark at Carson-Newman."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.