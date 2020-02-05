COSBY—Jeremy Wise left a mark in his last game against Cocke County.
The senior led the Cosby High Eagles with 27 points, including seven makes from 3-point range. One of those 3-pointers came in the final 10 seconds of the game to give Cosby the two-point lead that stuck until the final buzzer, landing the Eagles a 68-66 victory in an instant classic over Cocke County.
“We lost Braden Shaffer in the first minute of the game,” Wise said. “We wanted to play for him after he went down. I tried to just find my touch. I kept shooting as Cocke County left me open and my shots kept falling. I felt like I kept us rolling.”
Cocke County (6-19) nearly saw itself come out on top after a bucket from former Cosby Eagles Keaston Jackson gave it a two-point advantage with just under 30 seconds to play.
“We had plenty of time to score,” Cocke County’s head coach Ray Evans said. “We tried to draw a foul. We wanted to get to the line after that shot Cosby hit at the end. It’s tough to end a game like this the way it did end.”
Wise had other plans to help Cosby (19-7) survive the inter-county rivalry, though. He hit one triple to give the Eagles a lead with just under a minute to play, then hit his last triple after Jackson gave Cocke County the lead.
“Those last 30 seconds of the game did not go as planned,” Cosby’s head coach Kurt Brooks said. “We had a play designed, but it didn’t really go that way. From that point, I was just like we are going to take whatever shot Wise gets. They gave him space and he knocked down the shot.”
Wise led the game with his total 27 points, while Trey Johnson scored 17 points for Cosby.
The Fighting Cocks had three players enter double figures with Isaiah Elliott’s 15 points, Jody Swann’s 14 points, and Hayden Green’s 11 points.
Cocke County started with a 5-2 edge against the Eagles, but Wise’s shot from deep gave Cosby the lead back at 9-7 in the first quarter.
The scoring show in the first quarter continued for Wise as he had nine of the Eagles’ 15 points. Cocke County trailed 15-12 after one.
Wise hit his second 3 to give Cosby a 20-13 lead at the beginning of the second quarter.
“We began to let the second quarter get away from us,” Evans said. “I keep telling my team we have to play 32 minutes a game. We put together about 30 minutes of really good basketball, but let it go a little bit in the second.”
The shots from 3-point range began to fly as Jody Swann knocked down one for the Fighting Cocks and Wise knocked down his third for Cosby. The Eagles grabbed a 27-19 advantage.
Cocke County tried to find its way back, but Chad Styles gave the Eagles a boost of momentum after back-to-back corner treys to put the Eagles ahead 38-25 late in the half. CCHS would get back within 10 before the half, though, as they trailed 39-29 at the break.
“We wanted to keep attacking,” Brooks said. “We didn’t have much energy to start the first half. We seemed out of focus. I wanted us to regain focus in the second half. We had some players that really stepped up in the second half.”
Isaiah Elliott stepped out of halftime and scored five-straight points to erase Cocke County’s deficit to just five points.
The Eagles eventually separated themselves by double digits once again after a small 8-2 run, but the 10-point lead for Cosby decreased over the final minutes of the third quarter. Cocke County eventually closed the score to 56-50 before the quarter ended.
Cosby could never separate itself by double digits again at the beginning of the final quarter. Cocke County stayed within six points before cutting it down to just four after Elliotts 3-point play.
“Elliott got it going,” Evans said. “He did what he needed to do as a senior. He stepped it up when we needed it. Along with a lot of my other players. We had some young guys play great along with Elliott.”
The Fighting Cocks finally grabbed the lead after Swann connected on a shot from behind the arc.
Wise hit a 3-pointer to put Cosby back on top, but a shot from Jackson gave the lead right back to Cocke County, but Wise came into play once more with a final 3 that gave the Eagles a thrilling victory.
“We were close,” Brooks said. “At the end of the day, my guys held on and did what they needed to do. We let them get close, but we managed to hang on.”
Cosby will move on from the victory to take on another foe out of District 2-AAA, as it’ll travel on Thursday to face Sevier County. That game is set to tip at 7:30 p.m.
Cocke County will return to action on Friday for its final district outing of the year. The Fighting Cocks will host Morristown East for a 7:30 p.m. tip at Cocke County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.