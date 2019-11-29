A number of tight contests were on display throughout Cocke County’s Elementary Basketball slate on Monday, with several close games coming down to the wire, just before the teams broke for the Thanksgiving holiday.
COSBY 51, EDGEMONT 43 (BOYS)
A tight game after three quarters, the Cosby Eagles did enough to pull away down the stretch on Monday evening.
Cosby led 37-32 entering the final period of play, but came up big on both ends of the floor for a 51-43 win over Edgemont.
The Eagles held Edgemont to four baskets in the fourth period, while Tristian Ellison hit three big shots of his own to help keep the Panthers at bay.
The game was tight throughout, with neither side leading by more than five points for most of the game.
Cosby led the game 10-6 after a quarter and 22-17 at halftime.
In addition to Ellison’s big night, where he scored 10 points, two more Eagles reached double figures in scoring. Austin Sprouse scored 19 points, while Aiden Whaley had 10.
Ethan Watson scored 15 points to lead Edgemont, while Jerome Cofield added 14.
COSBY (51): Austin Sprouse 19, Tristian Ellison 10, Aiden Whaley 10, Greycin Cobble 4, Mack Holt 4, Jaxon Cameron 2, Oaklon Cameron 2.
EDGEMONT (43): Ethan Watson 15, Jerome Cofield 14, Kalen Hawkins 6, Darius Marshall 3, Jack Hicks 2, Luke Jones 1.
PARROTTSVILLE 53, NORTHWEST 44 (BOYS)
It took a second half comeback for the Parrottsville Parrotts to earn a road win at Northwest on Monday night.
Trailing by a 23-17 score at halftime, Parrottsville erased the deficit with a solid third quarter on defense and exploded for 36 points over the final 12 minutes of the game.
Northwest was held to just two made field goals in the third quarter as its six-point halftime lead evaporated in a matter of minutes.
Logan Hommel scored 10 of his team-high 18 points in the third period to help kickstart the Parrotts’ comeback bid. Parrottsville also made 9-of-15 shots at the charity stripe in the quarter.
By the time the period ended, Parrottsville had turned the 23-17 halftime deficit into a 39-28 lead.
Despite the efforts of Northwest’s Rolando Campos Rodriguez, who scored a game-high 23 points, the Parrotts were able to hold on to the 53-44 win.
Rodriguez was instrumental in propelling Northwest to its early lead, as he scored nine in the second period. He also scored eight more in the fourth quarter as the Patriots attempted to mount a comeback of their own.
PARROTTSVILLE (53): Logan Hommel 18, Leland Sartain 13, Alex Fine 7, Braxton Stump 6, Ethan Nease 6, Dylan Webb 2, Ben Watts 1.
NORTHWEST (44): Rolando Campos Rodriguez 23, Jackie Barnette 5, Leo Campos Nuci 5, Benito Torres 5, Cornelio Campos Nuci 4, Donovan Campos Nuci 2.
CENTERVIEW 46, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 28 (BOYS)
A tight game at halftime went the way of Centerview, after the Falcons turned up the defense on Monday.
Leading Smoky Mountain just 15-13 at halftime, Centerview held the Bears five field goals over the course of the third and fourth quarters to take the 46-28 win.
The two teams battled closely over the span of the first half, as Smoky Mountain’s Hunter Hurst scored eight of his 13 points to keep his team in the thick of things.
Riley Collins though had answers for Centerview in the second half. He scored 11 of his team-high 12 points in the final two quarters.
Centerview’s Ethan Hurley and Logan Foy also had big third periods, helping the Falcons outscore Smoky Mountain 13-8 in the quarter, which helped their squad break out an 28-21 lead.
The Falcons then got defensive, holding the Bears to just two made field goals in the final period as they pulled away to the 46-28 win.
CENTERVIEW (46): Riley Collins 12, Ethan Hurley 10, Kyler Browling 9, Logan Foy 7, Parker Weeks 4, Bryson Miller 2, Brady Calfee 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (28): Hunter Hurst 13, Bryer Henderson 9, Christian Walsh 2, Levi Reed 2, Jayden Cardwell 1, Noah Caballero 1.
GRASSY FORK 55, DEL RIO 27 (BOYS)
The strong start to Grassy Fork’s season continued with a 55-27 home win over Del Rio on Monday night.
Grassy Fork jumped out to a big, insurmountable lead in the game’s opening quarter and never looked back in dispatching the Trojans.
Powered by Kannon Surber’s 11 points and aided by six more from Trevor LaRue and Cyler Davis, the Ravens jumped out to a 27-4 lead after a quarter.
The lead stood at 39-18 at halftime, as Del Rio’s Eli Roberts helped chip into the Ravens’ lead by scoring 10 of his game-high 16 points in the second period.
However, Grassy Fork, thanks to an all-around scoring effort, grew its lead in the third period to a 28-point margin. The Ravens lead 48-20 after three quarters en route to the 55-27 win.
Eleven different Grassy Fork players scored in the game.
GRASSY FORK (55): Kannon Surber 11, Trevor LaRue 6, Cyler Davis 6, Austin Gorrell 6, Spencer Moore 5, Eli Gilliam 5, Cruz Coggins 5, Peyton Raines 4, Draiden Sneed 3, CJ Vance 2, Cooper Davis 2.
DEL RIO (27): Eli Roberts 16, Kenneth Draz 6, Logan Bowlin 2, Elijah Hembree 2, Gabriel Kassab 1.
GRASSY FORK 36, DEL RIO 16 (GIRLS)
A strong defensive effort carried the Lady Ravens of Grassy Fork to another win on Monday night.
The Lady Ravens surrendered just five points through the first 12 minutes of a 36-16 win over the Lady Trojans, and just nine points through the game’s first three periods.
Del Rio was held to just a pair of made field goals in the first half, while Grassy Fork built up a solid lead by the intermission.
Grassy Fork was in control with a 19-5 lead at halftime, behind the offensive play of Shylee Shelton. Shelton scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the first two quarters of play.
She was joined in the scoring column by Alexis McGaha, as well Kate Raines and Madison Miller, who each knocked down 3-pointers in the first half.
Grassy Fork continued to build its lead to 32-9 after three quarters en route to the 20-point win.
GRASSY FORK (36): Shylee Shelton 19, Kate Raines 5, Alexis McGaha 4, Chloe Hance 3, Madison Miller 3, Abigail Stokely 2,
DEL RIO (16): Vanessa Diaz 5, Harlie Tocholke 4, Jessi Swanger 4, Lexi Flemming 2, Ella Serpico 1.
COSBY 38, EDGEMONT 20 (GIRLS)
A strong defensive start made all the difference for the Cosby Lady Eagles on Monday.
Cosby opened the game on a 14-0 run and kept the pressure on for a 38-20 win. Shylee Weeks scored 11 of her team’s first 14 points and finished the game with 20 total.
The big start enabled Cosby to take a commanding 22-6 lead into the locker room. Edgemont did cut the lead to 30-12 after three quarters and trimmed the final margin to 38-20.
Cianna Davis scored all seven of her points in the second half, helping the Lady Panthers cut into the big hole.
COSBY (38): Shylee Weeks 20, Ariel Ottinger 9, Kylie Cornwell 5, Katie Hurley 2, Brook Freeman 2.
EDGEMONT (20): Canna Davis 7, Kera Clevenger 4, Logan Edmunds 3, Diamond Hyde 2, Kinsley Jones 2, Kenzie Stuart 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 51, NORTHWEST 8 (GIRLS)
Parrottsville earned a convincing girls win at Northwest on Monday with a smothering defensive effort.
The Lady Parrotts jumped out to a 14-0 lead after a quarter and extended that margin to a 31-3 halftime advantage.
Blake Clevenger and Destiny Reese each scored eight first half points for the Lady Parrotts, while Addison McNealy scored six in the opening half, while Kirsten Moore added four.
The all-around effort continued in the second half for Parrottsville, as it blanked the Lady Patriots in the third quarter.
On offense, the Parrottsville attack saw all players who dressed score at least once in the game.
PARROTTSVILLE (51): Blake Clevenger 15, Destiny Reese 12, Addison McNealy 6, Kirsten Moore 4, Kate Kickliter 3, GeeGee McNealy 2, Isabella Wilson 2, Brooke Clevenger 2, Javin Campbell 2, Mekiah Reed 2, Abby Niethammer 1.
NORTHWEST (8): Carrina McCarthy 4, Jada Lorenzo 4.
CENTERVIEW 44, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 3 (GIRLS)
The Centerview Lady Falcons made quick work of the Lady Bears of Smoky Mountain on Monday.
Centerview raced out to an 18-0 lead after a quarter and turned it into a 28-2 halftime advantage on its way to a comfortable 44-3 victory.
Abby Zajac paced the Lady Falcons with 13 points, nine of which came before the intermission.
CENTERVIEW (44): Abby Zajac 13, Emma Barrett 7, Mason. McMahan 6, Cadence Phillips 4, Carly Bramlett 4, Kiley Meeks 4, Caroline Lloyd 3, Trinity Ownby 1, Kylie Vinson 1, Sonja Hayes 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (3): Galday Sylvester 2, Alyssa Susalla 1.
RETURN TO ACTION
After taking off this past Thursday for Thanksgiving, teams hit the hardwood again on Monday, beginning a five-game push on the way to the Christmas break.
Monday night’s games include Parrottsville hosting Smoky Mountain, Bridgeport going to Northwest, Grassy Fork visiting Edgemont and Centerview playing host to Del Rio.
