PARROTTSVILLE—And then there were none. Well at least in boys’ hoops.
On Thursday, the final unbeaten team in Cocke County boys’ elementary basketball was knocked off as the Parrottsville Parrotts upset the Grassy Fork Ravens, avenging their season opening loss earlier in the year.
The Lady Ravens, who suffered their first loss of the year earlier in the week, were handed a second loss at the hands of Parrottsville, as well, on Thursday.
Both Bridgeport and Cosby rolled to victories in both boys’ and girls’ action over Del Rio and Smoky Mountain. The Northwest Patriots continued their winning ways with a road victory over Centerview, while the Lady Falcons picked up a win over the Northwest Lady Patriots.
PARROTTSVILLE 41, GRASSY FORK 32 (GIRLS)
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens had hoped to bounce back on Thursday night. However, the Lady Parrotts of Parrottsville had revenge on their mind.
Parrottsville went on to hand the Lady Ravens their second loss of the season in a 41-32 home showing. Blake Clevenger led the Lady Parrotts with 12 while Destiny Reece added 10 more. Grassy Fork was led by Shylee Shelton’s game-high 22 points.
The Lady Parrotts put the clamps on Grassy Fork in the first quarter, holding them to just two points in the opening frame. Parrottsville would take an 11-2 lead from the first and turn in a 15-10 advantage going into the half.
Although Grassy Fork had closed the gap before going to halftime, the Lady Parrotts made sure to maintain their distance the rest of the way.
Parrottsville built a 31-18 lead by the end of the third before going on to finish the nine-point win at home.
PARROTTSVILLE (41): Blake Clevenger 12, Destiny Reece 10, Brooke Clevenger 9, Isabella Wilson 6, Abby Niethammer 2, Adisen McNealy 2.
GRASSY FORK (32): Shylee Shelton 22, Chloe Hance 4, Madison Miller 2, Shaylee Coggins 2, Alexis McGaha 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 54, GRASSY FORK 40 (BOYS)
The Grassy Fork Ravens are unbeaten no more.
The Parrottsville Parrotts avenged their loss from earlier in the season to the Ravens with a 54-40 triumph at home over the former standings leader.
Leland Sartain led a trio of double-digit scorers for the Parrotts. Sartain had a game-high 17, while Logan Hommel added 15 and Alex Fine contributed another 11 in the Parrotts’ victory. Grassy Fork was led by Cyler Davis’ nine points.
Grassy Fork led at the end of each period in the first half, taking a 10-9 after one and carrying a 24-23 lead into the half.
Parrottsville broke the game open to start the second half, holding the Ravens to just four points in the third to take a 43-28 lead into the fourth. The Parrotts’ third-quarter effort was all that was needed to lead them to a 14-point upset win over the previously unbeaten Ravens.
Both teams will be back in action on Monday, as Parrottsville hits the road for Northwest while Grassy Fork returns home to host Del Rio. Both contests are slated for 6 p.m. starts.
PARROTTSVILLE (54): Leland Sartain 17, Logan Hommel 15, Alex Fine 11, Cooper Kelley 5, Braxton Stump 4, Ben Watts 2.
GRASSY FORK (40): Cyler Davis 9, Trevor LaRue 8, Peyton Raines 7, Spencer Moore 6, Kannon Surber 5, Cooper Davis 4, Hunter Gorrell 1.
BRIDGEPORT 47, DEL RIO 26 (GIRLS)
The league-leading Lady Rockets of Bridgeport got off to a strong start on Thursday night, putting together a large, early lead to top the Del Rio Lady Trojans.
Leading Bridgeport to a 47-26 home triumph over Del Rio was Madylyn Bible, who posted a game-high 14 points. She was followed up by teammate Halle Kitchen’s 11-point outing. Del Rio was led in scoring by Harley Moore, who had nine points.
The Lady Rockets opened Thursday night’s outing with an 18-4 lead after one, and carried a 24-12 lead into the half. Bridgeport padded its lead in the second half, taking a 36-20 lead into the fourth before finishing off the 21-point win at home.
BRIDGEPORT (47): Madylyn Bible 14, Halle Kitchen 11, Alexis Evans 9, Calie Presnell 5, Kionna Williams 4, Chesnee Rollins 2, Karli Bradshaw 2.
DEL RIO (26): Harley Moore 9, Vanessa Diaz 5, Ariel Woody 4, Lexi Fleming 4, Jessi Swanger 2, Hannah Strange 2.
BRIDGEPORT 60, DEL RIO 8 (BOYS)
With a balanced scoring attack, the Bridgeport Rockets dominated from start to finish for a 60-8 victory over Del Rio on Thursday.
Of the 12 different Rockets that posted scoring figures, Keagan Hall led all scorers with eight points. Del Rio was led by Eli Roberts, who had six points.
Bridgeport led 16-2 at the end of the opening period before going on to take a 30-6 lead into the half. The Rockets would hold Del Rio to their final two points of the game in the third, taking a 45-8 lead into the fourth before closing out the 52-point victory at home.
While Del Rio will return to action on Monday, Bridgeport is off all of next week. The Trojans will be on the road for a 6 p.m. tip at Del Rio.
BRIDGEPORT (60): Keagan Hall 8, Jake Ellison 7, Andrew McMahan 6, Raeshon Palmer 6, Kaden Shropshire 6, River Shropshire 5, Zander Ball 5, Blake Ellison 4, Devonte Wigfall 4, Ethan Laws 4, Karson Manning 3, Hayden Smith 2.
DEL RIO (8): Eli Roberts 6, Cody Strange 2.
CENTERVIEW 39, NORTHWEST 9 (GIRLS)
A strong first half effort paced the Lady Falcons of Centerview to a 39-9 home win over the Northwest Lady Patriots on Thursday.
Centerview was led in scoring by Emma Barrette’s game-high 13 points. Jada Lorenzo led the Lady Patriots with five points.
The Lady Falcons opened the game on an 11-0 run in the first quarter, and took a commanding 24-1 lead into the half. Northwest would find more offense in the second half, but not enough to overcome the deficit it faced.
Centerview held a 31-7 lead going into the fourth before closing out the 30-point victory at home.
CENTERVIEW (39): Emma Barrette 13, Mason McMahan 8, Abby Zajac 8, Cadence Phillips 4, Carly Bramlett 2, Kylie Vinson 2, Kiley Meeks 2.
NORTHWEST (9): Jada Lorenzo 5, Kayla Worex 2, Alicia Morales 2.
NORTHWEST 48, CENTERVIEW 20 (BOYS)
Starting strong and finishing strong, the Northwest Patriots continued their winning ways on Thursday with a 48-20 victory over the Centerview Falcons.
Northwest was led in scoring by Rolando Campos-Rodriguez’s game-high 19 points. Centerview was led in scoring by Kyler Browning, who finished with 11 points.
The Patriots combined to score 34 points in the first and fourth quarters, which played a large role in their victory on the road.
Northwest held an 18-5 lead after the first period, and took a 24-14 lead into the half. The Patriots were able to pad their lead to a 32-16 advantage going into the fourth before going on to close out the 28-point victory.
Both Northwest and Centerview will be at home on Monday. Centerview hosts Smoky Mountain in a day game, while Northwest will welcome Parrottsville for a 6 p.m. tip.
NORTHWEST (48): Rolando Campos-Rodriguez 19, Jackie Barnette 9, Donovan Campos-Nuci 6, Leo Campos-Nuci 6, Cornelio Campos-Nuci 5, Benito Torres 2, Gage Carter 1.
CENTERVIEW (20): Kyler Browning 11, Cameron Turner 4, Ethan Hurley 3, Albert Liner 2.
COSBY 43, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 6 (GIRLS)
The Cosby Lady Eagles took full control from the opening tip to come away with a 43-6 win on the road Thursday night over the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears.
Shylee Weeks led the 10 Lady Eagles that posted scoring figures with her game-high eight points. Smoky Mountain was led by Alyssa Sussalla, who had four.
Cosby held Smoky Mountain scoreless through the entire first half, taking a 15-0 lead after one and building it into a 23-0 lead at the half.
The Lady Eagle’s lead continued to grow, despite the Lady Bears getting on the board in the second half. Cosby led 35-2 after the third as it went on to secure the 37-point victory.
COSBY (43): Shylee Weeks 8, Ella Hicks 7, Ariel Ottinger 7, Kadie Hurley 6, Kylee Cornwell 4, Gracie Jenkins 3, Brooke Freeman 2, Ava Carver 2, Desiny O’Dell 2, Allie Ottinger 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (6): Alyssa Susalla 4, Alexis Kincheloe 2.
COSBY 56, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 26 (BOYS)
The Cosby Eagles took a large, early lead on Thursday that helped propel them to a 56-26 road win over the Smoky Mountain Bears.
Leading Cosby in scoring was Austin Sprouse, as 13 different Eagles posted scoring figures in Thursday night’s victory. Bryer Henderson was Smoky Mountain’s leading scorer with 11 points, as well.
Cosby raced out to a 20-5 lead at the end of the opening period before turning in a 31-10 lead at the half. The Eagles continued to build on their lead in the second half, taking a 42-17 lead into the fourth as they put the finishing touches on Thursday’s 30-point victory over the Bears.
Both teams will reverse roles on Monday. Smoky Mountain will travel to Centerview for a day game, while Cosby will host Edgemont in a game slated to start at 6 p.m.
COSBY (56): Austin Sprouse 11, Greycin Cobble 7, Tristian Ellison 6, Jaxon Cameron 6, Mack Holt 6, Canyin Gray 4, Ethan Cardwell 3, Aiden Butler 3, Oaklon Cameron 3, Aiden Whaley 2, Peyton Young 2, Matthew McGaha 2, Caden Henderson 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (26): Bryer Henderson 11, Levi Reed 9, Hunter Hurst 6.
