COSBY—It’s on to the championship for the Newport Grammar Warriors and Lady Warriors.
Both were successful in the semifinal matchups with Rush Strong on Tuesday, as they’ll now prepare to face Catons Chapel in Thursday’s Class A Area 9 championship matchups at Jones Cove.
Tuesday’s victories do more than just lock up a shot at the Area 9 title, though. They also secure spots in next week’s Class A sectional round, which will be held in Harriman.
Thursday night’s events will open with the girls’ championship at 6:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ championship at 8 p.m. Both games will be played at Jones Cove School.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 30, RUSH STRONG 15 (GIRLS)
The start of the second half told the story of Tuesday night’s Class A Area 9 semifinal between the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors and Rush Strong Lady Plainsmen.
The Lady Warriors held RSS scoreless in the frame to bolt out to a double-digit lead in order to claim a 30-15 victory and advance to the championship game. The win also reserves a spot in next week’s Class A sectional round for NGS. That tournament will be held in Harriman.
Emersen Smith led the Lady Warriors in scoring with a game-high 18-point outing. Carsie Ellison also reached double figures with 10.
The Lady Warriors led 6-2 after the opening period, but saw their lead cut to two at the half with a 12-10 advantage at the break. Smith and Ellison atoned for all 12 of the team’s points at halftime.
The duo continued their scoring ways to start the second half, putting up 14 points to distance their lead. On the defensive end, NGS held Rush Strong scoreless in the third in order to take a 26-10 lead into the fourth.
Newport Grammar was able to maintain the margin it had built in the fourth, as it went on to secure the 15-point victory and a berth into Thursday’s championship matchup.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (30): Emersen Smith 18, Carsie Ellison 10, Addison Woods 2.
RUSH STRONG (15): Blakely Shiverdecker 9, Kara Stallings 3, Lanaya Smith 2, Liz Butler 1.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 51, RUSH STRONG 22 (BOYS)
The Newport Grammar Warriors wasted no time disposing of the Rush Strong Plainsmen to reach Thursday’s Class A Area 9 championship.
Scoring a combined 39 points in the first and third quarters, the Warriors pounced on the Plainsmen to open each half of the game en route to a 51-22 triumph in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Izaiah Hall led all scorers with 17 points in the victory. Kyler Hayes also reached double figures with 11 points.
Newport Grammar jumped on the Plainsmen early, taking a 20-4 lead after the first period and turning in a 28-8 advantage at the half. Hayes led the team in scoring at the break, scoring all 11 of his points in the opening period.
The Warriors continued to bombard Rush Strong to start the second half, outscoring the Plainsmen 19-2 in the third quarter to take a 47-10 lead into the fourth. Hall had his biggest quarter of the night in the third with nine points.
With a hefty lead in hand, NGS rode out the final six minutes to a 29-point victory to advance to Thursday’s championship matchup.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (51): Izaiah Hall 17, Kyler Hayes 11, Oren Hazelwood 6, Ethan Fine 4, Tucker Hembree 4, Will Sutton 3, Cade Harris 2, Maddux Carter 2, Skylar Hall 2.
RUSH STRONG (22): Gabe Sawyer 9, Ryan Finchum 5, Braden Jones 4, Garrett Cline 4.
