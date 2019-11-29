RUTLEDGE—No need to rush. Cosby didn’t, and thus knocked down the open looks from deep where it had been struggling.
Cosby knocked down four 3-pointers in the opening quarter and one-upped themselves in the second, connecting on nine triples to open up an early lead and roll past Cherokee 54-35 in the Pizza Plus Grizzly Thanksgiving Classic on Wednesday.
The Lady Eagles (2-2) didn’t have much trouble with the 2-3 zone they faced, led by a 14-point effort from Bralyn McGaha which included a trio of 3-pointers. The All-State point guard helped guide Cosby’s patient offensive strategy, which she credits for helping the Lady Eagles find their stroke from long distance.
“The past three games we’ve struggled from 3-point range. It put us in a slump but tonight I felt like we were more comfortable with our shots and we didn’t rush them,” McGaha said. “We were way more patient on offense than we were the past three games. That was a big problem and you could tell that when we watched film.”
But it wasn’t a problem on Wednesday night.
McGaha drained her second 3-pointer and two foul shots for the final points of the opening 16 minutes, and she added another triple in the third quarter to cap her scoring night.
Kinley Coggins joined the 3-point barrage to start the second period, in which all of Cosby’s field goals came from behind the arc. The Lady Eagles also shot 7-of-9 from the foul line in the quarter to open a 39-18 halftime lead.
The closest Cherokee could get after the opening quarter was 23-14 in the second, but Cosby twice answered a pair of free throws with triples at the other end courtesy of Ali Smith and Lauren Ford. It was Ford’s second 3-pointer of the frame, in which she scored all 8 of her points which included two foul shots.
“Lauren does all she can. She’s an undersized 5 for us, and she does really all she can do on the boards. She does a really good job in there,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “We’re small, but we just have to box out and finish possessions. That’s what we did in the second half, and we created a lot of turnovers in the press.”
Cosby scored the final nine points of the third quarter as part of a 12-0 run as Coggins busted a pair of 3-pointers in addition to McGaha’s, and Gracie Myers hit from the left corner to make it 51-21 early in the fourth quarter.
Leia Groat buried her third and final 3-pointer with 2:25 remaining for Cosby’s final bucket and a 54-33 cushion.
Groat hit her initial two triples in the first quarter, which also saw Gracie Johnson and McGaha hit from deep as the Lady Eagles led 17-7 going to the second.
If there was a downside to Cosby finding its rhythm from long range, it was that only two of the Lady Eagles’ field goals came from inside the 3-point line. Both of them came in the first quarter courtesy of McGaha and Myers.
Other than 8 free throws coming from Tessa McGaha, Sabrina Keller, McGaha and Ford, all of Cosby’s points in the final three quarters came from behind the arc.
“We have to do a better job getting to the rack. Against the zone, we relied way too much on jacking the 3s,” Lowe said. “We’ve got to get some inside touches because we always shoot the ball better when we go inside-out. We’ll get there.”
Lydia Alvis was the leading scorer for Cherokee (1-4) with 9 points, but five of them came in the fourth quarter including one of Cherokee’s two 3-pointers in the contest. The other came from Gema Brooks in the third quarter. Brooks finished with 7 points.
