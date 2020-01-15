NASHVILLE—A day after winning her fourth career South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week, Kayla Marosites was named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week for her efforts in victories over Lenoir-Rhyne and Queens to bring Carson-Newman's winning streak to five.
The Elizabethton, Tenn. native has won both the SAC and TSWA weekly honors four times in her career doing so for the second time this season. She joins Belmont's Ellie Harmeyer as the only two women's basketball players to win the TSWA weekly laurel twice in 2019-20.
The senior has produced seven consecutive double-doubles and scored in double figures in 17 straight games as she averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals with shooting 48 percent from the field and 41 and 85 from the three and the line respectively.
In wins over the Bears and the Royals, Marosites scored 41 points producing 24 rebounds, five steals and a block while going 14-for-29 from the field with four three-pointers.
In an 82-60 road victory against Lenoir-Rhyne, she had 24 points, 13 rebounds and three assists going 9-for-14 from the field. The senior moved past three players on the school's scoring list into 20th bringing her career total to 1,102.
Three days later in an 89-63 win over Queens at home, the guard racked up her seventh consecutive double-double with 17 points and 11 boards adding five steals.
In the career record books, she has 1,119 career points, eight shy of 19th on the list. She ranks fifth in program history in rebounds with 877 and three-pointers with 135.
In the Division II landscape, Marosites leads the country in double-doubles with a dozen on the year placing top five nationally in total rebounds, rebounding average and offensive rebounds per game. She also ranks in the top 50 in America in field goals made, free-throw percentage, points per game, defensive rebounding average and three-point percentage.
Marosites leads the Lady Eagles into Wednesday evening's contest against Tusculum putting the team's five-game winning streak on the line in a battle for third place. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m. with the broadcast airing on the Eagle Sports Network starting at 5:15.
