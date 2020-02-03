NEWPORT—The Parrottsville Lady Parrotts have been a model of efficiency when it comes to the postseason.
They now have three consecutive titles to show that.
The Lady Parrotts kept their championship streak alive on Saturday, as they toppled No. 1 seed Bridgeport 46-29 to make it three-straight for a program that has consistently been at the top of its game once the postseason starts.
Parrottsville’s defensive play was a leading factor in securing their third-consecutive title. The Lady Parrotts made scoring a challenge all night for Bridgeport, holding the Lady Rockets to under 30 points and only affording them double figures in one period.
The Lady Parrotts were led in scoring by Blake Clevenger’s 11-point outing. She was joined in double figures by Destiny Reece, who finished with 10. Halle Kitchen was Bridgeport’s leading scorer with a game-high 16 points.
Parrottsville was on the board with the first four points of the game, but the Lady Rockets responded with a quick four-point spurt to even the game two minutes in. The Lady Parrotts came back with five unanswered, forcing a Bridgeport timeout.
Both teams struggled to get settled on the offensive end. Bridgeport and Parrottsville turned the ball over numerous times to start the game, keeping the score low and offensive production at a premium.
The Lady Parrotts were able to extend their lead before the end of the first quarter, as they led 11-4 going into the second.
Parrottsville turnovers led to back-to-back scores for Bridgeport, as the Lady Rockets worked the margin down to three in the first minute of the second quarter. The Lady Parrotts saw their lead cut to two before an Isabella Wilson 3-pointer extended the lead back to a 14-9 advantage.
Parrottsville’s lead was seven again with two minutes left in the first half. The Lady Parrotts maintained that margin, taking an 18-11 lead into the half.
The lead grew to 10 for Parrottsville in the opening minutes of the second half. The defensive tenacity shown by the Lady Parrotts made it difficult for Bridgeport to eat into the deficit, all while helping their lead grow as the third quarter trudged on.
The Lady Parrotts led by as many as 14 late in the third, but Bridgeport cut the margin in half in the final seconds. Abby Niethammer sunk a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to put Parrottsville ahead 32-22 going into the fourth.
Early in the fourth Parrottsville extended its lead to 13. The lead grew to 14 with less than three minutes remaining, as time was running out on Bridgeport’s title hopes.
Those hopes soon evaporated, as the Lady Parrotts lead grew to 17 before the final horn.
PARROTTSVILLE (46): Blake Clevenger 11, Destiny Reece 10, Adisen McNealy 8, Isabella Wilson 6, Abby Niethammer 6, Kirsten Moore 4, Mekiah Reed 2.
BRIDGEPORT (29): Halle Kitchen 16, Madylyn Bible 8, Alexis Evans 2, Karli Bradshaw 2, Callie Presnell 1.
LADY RAVENS HOLD OFF DEL RIO IN CONSOLATION MATCHUP
In a game of runs, it was the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens that came out on top.
Both Grassy Fork and Del Rio exchanged scoring spurts throughout the night, before the Lady Ravens were able to get ahead and stay ahead in the second half to claim a 44-36 victory in Saturday’s girls’ consolation game.
The Lady Ravens were led in scoring by Shylee Shelton with 15 points. Shaylee Coggins also hit double figures for Grassy Fork, finishing with 10. Del Rio was paced by Jessi Swanger’s game-high 16 points.
Grassy Fork got on the board first with a steal and layup in transition from Shylee Shelton. The Lady Ravens scored the first four points on the game, but Del Rio responded with back-to-back buckets midway through the first to even the score at 4-4.
Grassy Fork built a 9-4 lead by scoring five unanswered, but gave up a pair of baskets to Del Rio in the final minute, cutting its lead to 9-8 going into the second.
The Lady Ravens opened the second with four unanswered points, but a 6-0 run from the Lady Trojans gave Del Rio the lead. Grassy Fork responded with a pair of baskets to go ahead 18-14 at the midway mark of the period, and led by as much as seven late in the frame.
The Lady Trojans closed the half on a strong note, though, going on an 8-1 run to tie the game at 22-all going into the break.
Grassy Fork reclaimed the lead as soon as play resumed, but Del Rio poured in consecutive baskets to take a 26-24 lead with 3:45 left in the third. An 8-1 run put Grassy Fork back on top with a 32-27 lead going into the final two minutes of the period. The Lady Trojans wouldn’t eat into the deficit this time, as the Lady Ravens took a 37-28 lead into the fourth.
With both teams struggling to score through the opening minutes of the fourth, Del Rio’s hopes for a comeback were dimming. Grassy Fork pushed its lead to double digits at a 41-30 advantage with 2:25 remaining, as it looked to be in good position to secure the victory.
Del Rio trimmed the deficit down to seven with a minute remaining, but couldn’t come all the way back. Grassy Fork held on for the eight-point victory.
GRASSY FORK (44): Shylee Shelton 15, Shaylee Coggins 10, Madison Miller 7, Alexis McGaha 6, Chloe Hance 5, Abigail Stokely 1.
DEL RIO (36): Jessi Swanger 16, Hannah Stranger 8, Sierra Fisher 4, Ariel Woody 4, Vanessa Diaz 2, Alexis Flemming 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.