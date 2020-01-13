SEVIERVILLE—After seeing Catons Chapel twice in one week, the Newport Grammar Warriors and Lady Warriors will be glad to move on from their Sevier County rivals for the following week.
Catons Chapel got the best of both NGS programs twice last week, sweeping the duo for victories on Tuesday and Friday.
Newport Grammar will close out the regular season on Tuesday with a trip to Pigeon Forge. That contest is slated to start at 6 p.m.
CATONS CHAPEL 39, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 10 (GIRLS)
Offensive woes doomed the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors on Friday evening, as they fell for the second time in the week to Catons Chapel in a 39-10 loss.
Emersen Smith was the Lady Warriors’ leading scorer with eight points. Catons Chapel was led by Addy Wear and Ellie Rowland. Wear had a game-high 11 and Rowland put up 10.
Catons Chapel raced out to a double-digit lead early in the going, taking a 13-3 lead into the second quarter. The Lady Warriors trailed 18-5 at the half.
Extending its lead to start the second half, Catons Chapel took a 24-7 lead into the fourth before closing the night out strong to top Newport Grammar by 29 on Friday.
CATONS CHAPEL (39): Addy Wear 11, Ellie Rowland 10, Brittney Hughes 7, Graycee Valentine 5, Tillie Trentham 2, Chloe Mejias 2, Molly Smith 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (10): Emersen Smith 8, Carsie Ellison 2.
CATONS CHAPEL 41, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 19 (BOYS)
Despite leading early in the game, the Newport Grammar Warriors couldn’t keep pace with Catons Chapel, as it went on to claim a 41-19 victory to complete the season sweep of NGS.
Catons Chapel had a pair of players reach double figures in scoring. Carolos Orr had a game-high 17, while Ethan Reagan poured in 11 more. Newport Grammar was led in scoring by Izaiah Hall’s 6-point outing.
The Warriors led at the end of the opening frame with a 5-4 advantage. However, they wouldn’t see the lead again for the rest of the night.
Catons Chapel pushed ahead to take a 14-8 lead into the half, and opened up on the Warriors to start the second half.
Holding NGS to four points in the third, Catons Chapel forged ahead for a 23-12 lead going into the fourth. It strung together an 18-point frame in the fourth to ensure no hopes of a comeback would surface for the Warriors, as Catons Chapel closed out the 22-point victory.
CATONS CHAPEL (41): Carlos Orr 17, Ethan Reagan 11, Luke Barrett 9, Whittman Whaley 2, Lucas Erozan 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (19): Izaiah Hall 6, Oren Hazelwood 5, Kyler Hayes 5, Ethan Fine 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.