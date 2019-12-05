AUSTIN, Texas—Tusculum University student-athlete Pau Peiro has been named to the 2019 NCAA Division II Academic All-America® Men’s Soccer third team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Peiro becomes the fourth Academic All-American® in program history joining Tony Swaminathan (2002) and former teammates Guillermo Lazcano (2016) and two-time honoree Jonathan Spicher (2015, 2016).
Peiro, a senior defender from Maramar, Spain, boasts a 3.90 cumulative grade point average while majoring in chemistry. He is a member of the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Tusculum Dean’s List, President’s List, Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and the Charles Oliver Gray Honor List. He is also a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District first team selection and was named to the 2018-19 Division II Athletic Directors Association Honor Roll.
On the pitch, Peiro started on the back line for the Pioneers in all 16 matches this year and led the team with 1,443 minutes played. He scored a goal in Tusculum’s 6-3 win over Catawba and has been credited for six shots this season with an assist. The Tusculum defense posted a 1.73 goals against average which includes a pair of shutouts.
After starting the season 2-5-1, the Pioneers rebounded to go 4-2-2 in their final eight contests to finish fourth in the SAC standings. Tusculum completed the season with a 6-7-3 overall mark and advanced to the SAC Quarterfinal.
The Division II Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2019-20 Division II Academic All-America® program.
