NEWPORT—The Seymour High Eagles entered Friday night’s matchup at Cocke County High with a 27-game winless streak. They left with their first win in over a full calendar year.
The ball could not find its way into the basket for the Fighting Cocks, but it fell through plenty for Seymour as it hit 10 3-pointers, allowing the Eagles to lead from start to finish. Cocke County could never grasp a shot at the lead as the 69-56 defeat came with the final buzzer.
Cocke County (6-16, 1-9 District 2-AAA) struggled against Seymour (1-20, 1-9 District 2-AAA) from the opening tip, allowing the Eagles to snap a nagging losing skid that had followed them since January 18 of 2019, which was also a victory over the Big Red.
Seymour’s three guards notched double figures in the victory. Avery Bryson and Parker Aranas both scored a game-high 16 points. Tyler Whaley followed with 14.
Cocke County entered 10 players in the scoring column, but it did not help. Keaston Jackson led the way with 12 points as Baylor Baxter finished with nine.
There wasn’t much positive that could be taken out of the loss for CCHS, other than it’s just another reminder of the need to finish the season strong.
The Eagles opened the first quarter with a 5-0 start that was soon cut as Jody Swann drained his first triple. Cocke County could not keep up with the fierce scoring of the Eagles in the first few possessions, though.
Seymour jumped on a 16-4 run to end the first quarter with a 21-7 advantage. Bryson added in 11 of the Eagles’ 21 points.
The Eagles continued to showcase their scoring ability in the second quarter to build a 33-8 lead.
The Fighting Cocks did manage to slow Seymour’s scoring down in the final minutes of the first half by only allowing three points. Unfortunately, the Eagles’ lead was too much to cut into, as Cocke County was unable to find an offensive rhythm.
After knocking down six 3-pointers in the first half, Seymour led 36-15 at the break.
The Eagles secured a 20-point lead through the third quarter as the shots kept falling.
The Fighting Cocks were still haunted by turnovers and missed field goals after only scoring eight points in six minutes. Such little scoring could not phase Seymour’s lead, though. The Eagles nearly added 20 points to their lead with three triples falling for them in the third quarter.
They led 52-26 going into the final eight minutes.
The deficit was too much to overcome in just eight minutes. Cocke County could not push the game to single digits, but were able to get back within 20 before the final horn sounded. Seymour still had little resistance down the stretch as it glided to victory.
Cocke County will look to snap a losing skid of its own on Monday when it travels to Gatlinburg-Pittman. The Fighting Cocks topped the Highlanders in a 1-point thriller earlier this season, and will look to do so again on the road.
Monday’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
