NEWPORT—The Newport Grammar Warriors and Lady Warriors are heading into the postseason on a high note.
With the final regular season outing of the year in the rearview mirror, both NGS teams will set their sights on the postseason after claiming victories over Wearwood on Monday.
Going into the postseason, the Warriors hold the No. 2 seed in the TMSSAA Class A Area 9 tournament that starts later today. They will play the winner of tonight’s Rush Strong — Pittman Center matchup on Tuesday, January 21 at 7 p.m. at Jones Cove.
The Lady Warriors also hold the No. 2 seed, and will take on host school Jones Cove in first-round action on Friday, January 17, in a 5 p.m. tip. A victory would place them in the semifinals that will be held on Tuesday, January 21 at 6 p.m.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 35, WEARWOOD 22 (GIRLS)
The Newport Grammar Lady Warriors overcame an early deficit to top Wearwood for a 35-22 victory to close out the season on Monday.
Carsie Ellison led the Lady Warriors with a game-high 21 points. NGS had six different players to post scoring figures.
Wearwood held the early lead with a 7-5 edge after one, but the Lady Warriors began to heat up on the offensive end in the second in order to take a lead into the half.
Ellison had 10 of her game-high total in the second quarter, helping give Newport Grammar a 17-13 lead going into the break.
The game continued to shift in favor of the Lady Warriors, as they extended their lead to start the second half and furthered the margin until the final buzzer. NGS led 27-17 at the end of the third before going on to close out the 13-point win on the road.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (35): Carsie Ellison 21, Addison Woods 6, Maddie Kinkead 2, Emersen Smith 2, Ayla Cole 2, Leah Hammonds 2.
WEARWOOD (22): INDIVIDUAL RESULTS NOT SUBMITTED
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 63, WEARWOOD 27 (BOYS)
A first-quarter scoring explosion carried the Newport Grammar Warriors to a 63-27 victory to close the regular season on Monday.
NGS had two players reach double figures, as Kyler Hayes led the team with 13 points. Izaiah Hall poured in another 11 in the winning effort.
The Warriors put up 26 points in the opening period, which set the stage for the rest of the night. They led 26-4 after one, and carried a 29-12 lead into the half.
After connecting on just one make from the field in the second quarter, NGS put up more lofty numbers in the second half to put away the victory.
Newport Grammar led 44-21 at the end of the third, and pushed its lead to a near 30-point advantage before going on to close out the 27-point victory.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (63): Kyler Hayes 13, Izaiah Hall 11, Oren Hazelwood 9, Maddux Carter 7, Bo Proffitt 6, Dylan Fox 5, Cade Harris 4, Will Sutton 4, Ethan Fine 4.
WEARWOOD (27): INDIVIDUAL RESULTS NOT SUBMITTED
